Y House / Kwas

  • 22:00 - 20 December, 2016
Y House / Kwas
© Koichi Torimura

  • Architects

    Kwas

  • Location

    Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan

  • Area

    144.52 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Koichi Torimura

  • Structural Engineer

    Ladderup Architects. Takashi Takamizawa

  • MEP engineer

    a'gua e c'eu. Akihiro Nanjo

  • Contractor

    Sekiwa. Katsunori Ishii
© Koichi Torimura
The site is located in Kamakura, one of the ancient city of Japan. Y house is a house for a couple and their three children.

© Koichi Torimura
The surrounding can be characterized by gabled roof low rise houses built in high density with lush greenery, narrow street with hedge and clayey wall. Y house is considered as a continuous space to this ambient context supported by treelike structure.

Diagram
Diagram
House Concept
The diagonal columns are tied together at the bottom and reaching the roof grid frame at their top. On the ground floor, these columns appear as trunks of trees making the space open and one continuum with the garden. In contrast, on the first floor, they become dispersed and one may feel like surrounded by branches of trees. Daily goods inserted and stored in-between these columns, act as leaves of tree, will gradually define personal space for each family member.

© Koichi Torimura
We consider Y house as a case study, an application of more general system that spread columns and their density defining the space. However, in contrast to modern architecture models that is more universal in all direction, this system is pursuing an architecture that blend and respond to ambient context, or gravity.  

© Koichi Torimura
Floor Plans
© Koichi Torimura
