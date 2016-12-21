YAC Announces Winning Projects for Two Road Monuments Celebrating Lamborghini’s Legend

Save this picture! TEAM Casamassima Mazzocchini Notari. Image Courtesy of YAC

YAC - Young Architects Competitions – and Automobili Lamborghini have announced the winners of Lamborghini Road Monument, an international architectural competition launched last September in cooperation with the Region of Emilia-Romagna, the Municipalities of Bologna and Sant’Agata Bolognese, the School of Fine Arts of Bologna and Unindustria Bologna. The aim of the competition was to design two architectonic installations in order to emphasize the importance of Lamborghini’s sites in Sant’ Agata Bolognese, near Bologna (Italy).

The installations had to embody the values of a world-renowned brand, aiming at sculpting in matter the history of speed, power, and innovation.

Four distinguished architectural studios like Zaha Hadid Architects, Studio Fabio Novembre, Libeskind studio, Foster+Partners assessed the submitted projects with Francesco Dal Co, Director of Casabella magazine, Giuseppe Cappochin, President of the Italian National Association of Architects, Annalisa Trentin from the University of Bologna and Stefano Domenicali, Chief Executive Office of Automobili Lamborghini.

The jury noticed a high-quality standard of designs and Automobili Lamborghini decided to award two projects the 1st Prize, rewarding ACQ studio and ZERONOVE ARCHITECTURE teams with a cash prize of € 12,000 each and with the construction of their installations.

+115

The second (€ 4,000) and third (€ 2,000) prize were respectively awarded to FPMG and Casamassima Mazzocchini Notari teams. Moreover, CDA and Mass & Volume / Architecture, Art & Design Studio teams won a gold mention (€ 1,000 each). Follow up 11 Honorable Mentions and 30 Finalist Mentions. All 47 rewarded teams were awarded one year subscription to Casabella magazine.

Further information about the competition on YAC’s website.

First Prize Winner - Team ACQ Studio

Alessandro Galastri, Guido Quirici, Nicolò Campanini, Giacomo Cozzi, Andrea Maltinti – Italy

Save this picture! TEAM ACQ studio. Image Courtesy of YAC

From the architect: Lamborghini’s origins are deeply rooted in a pristine landscape. Not unlike a mechanized plow, it brought a revolution to this land’s quiet world and has been the driver of ongoing change ever since. The proposed installation celebrates the identity of the Sant’Agata Bolognese area through two monuments that embody its history and the never-creasing, cutting-edge growth of a unique brand. The piece folds and shoots upward dynamically while maintaining purity in its jagged, yet continuous line. Through this new symbol of speed and power, visitors from around the world will immediately grasp the essence of this place that has spawned such excellence in automobile engineering.

+115

First Prize Winner - Team Zeronove Architecture

Davide Pontoni, Viola Gurioli – Italy

Save this picture! TEAM ZERONOVE ARCHITECTURE. Image Courtesy of YAC

From the architect: Like the perception of reality is distorted while driving at a high speed, the monuments, finished with mirroring panels, aim to deform the reality by scattering the reflection of the surrounding. The geometry of a Lamborghini Reventon has been first simplified in a number of vertical sticks (Monument 1) and then in a number of vertical planes (Monument 2). To emphasize the sense of speed, the sticks and the planes are tilted by 30°. From the cockpit of a Lamborghini the reality is blurred, in constant mutation, un-framable. Likewise, the monuments are.

+115

Second Prize - Team FPMG

Francesco Pergetti, Mattia Grilli – Italy

Save this picture! SECOND PRIZE – TEAM FPMG. Image Courtesy of YAC

From the architect: Like inside a bottom-up pulsation modeling the land in determined way, level until that moment, the two elements will seem excluded from the territory, reminding the long canal banks along the streets of this area. Without optical interruptions along the main axis, the road will be framed by the two identical elements, highlighting its importance for the territory and Lamborghini brand.

+115

Third Prize - Team Casamassima Mazzocchini Notari

Giorgio Notari, Alessio Casamassima, Damiano Mazzocchini – Italy

Save this picture! TEAM Casamassima Mazzocchini Notari. Image Courtesy of YAC

From the architect: An elegant and sharp design, dynamic and slim, both installations aim to represent moving elements, enhancing the purity of shapes and the sense of movement and speed, thanks to their plastic and sculptural composition: each installation is composed of four gate structures, combined so that each of them melts inside the following creating a strong dynamism and a clear balance between lights and shadows.

+115

Gold Mention – Team CDA

Chris Dawson, Jan Baros, Klara Konecna, Rob Jones, Ava Helm – USA

Save this picture! TEAM CDA. Image Courtesy of YAC

From the architect: Researching the model history of the House of the Raging Bull, it was evident that the Lamborghini body design vacillates between angular and curvilinear styling. Structural steel frameworks are wrapped with perforated metal skins in dynamic forms that strike powerful and varied memorable poses as one approaches from any of the 4 directions and then circles the roundabouts.

+115

Gold Mention – Team Mass & Volume / Architecture, Art & Design Studio

Constantinos Louca, Konstantinos Nikolaou – Cyprus

Save this picture! TEAM Mass & Volume / Architecture, Art & Design Studio. Image Courtesy of YAC

From the architect: To highlight Lamborghini’s pioneering tradition in automobile aerodynamics, the design finds inspiration in airflow lines and vents commonly incorporated in the design of supercars for improved aerodynamic performance. The repetitive parallel linear nature of airflow lines and the layered design of Lamborghini rear vents are expressed with the composition of repetitive vertical slabs. With an angular placement of each slab, the design communicates a dynamic aesthetic, expressing movement and high speed.

+115

Honorable Mention - Team GKCF

Chris Falla, Giota Kotsovinou - UK

Save this picture! TEAM GKCF. Image Courtesy of YAC

Honorable Mention – Team Enrico Pata

Enrico Pata – Italy

Save this picture! TEAM Enrico Pata. Image Courtesy of YAC

Honorable Mention - Team HYPNOS

Jan Popowski, Nicola Brembilla – Italy

Save this picture! TEAM HYPNOS. Image Courtesy of YAC

Honorable Mention - Team ims

Berat Sezer, Gazmend Imeri, Raphael Maurer – Switzerland

Save this picture! TEAM ims. Image Courtesy of YAC

Honorable Mantion - Team FLORIAN MARQUET

Florian Marquet – Japan

Save this picture! TEAM FLORIAN MARQUET. Image Courtesy of YAC

Honorable Mention - Team Project Initiative

Chayothorn Songtirapunya, Pichayut Vacharavikrom, Napone Chinwatanakit, Nitiwath Thipakkarayod, Pathawee Khunkitti – Thailand

Save this picture! TEAM Project Initiative. Image Courtesy of YAC

Honorable Mention - Team AI studio

Alexandra Sinitaru, Andrada Ispas – Ireland

Save this picture! TEAM AI studio. Image Courtesy of YAC

Honorable Mention - Team AWGE

Wesley Liew, Engeland Apostol, Azhar Azmi – UK

Save this picture! TEAM AWGE. Image Courtesy of YAC

Honorable Mention - Team MK2J

Julien Giammarchi, Maud Laronze, Catherine Bui, Johann Baisamy – France

Save this picture! TEAM MK2J. Image Courtesy of YAC

Honorable Mention - Team Balloon

Lukasz Wojciechowski, Paulina Libiszewska – Australia

Save this picture! TEAM Balloon. Image Courtesy of YAC

Honorable Mention - Team Didone Comacchio

Paolo Domenico Didonè, Devvy Comacchio, Gianmarco Miolo – Italy

Save this picture! TEAM Didone Comacchio. Image Courtesy of YAC

Flip through the gallery below to see all 30 finalists.