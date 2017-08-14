World
  Amin's House / A1Architecture

Amin's House / A1Architecture

  • 02:00 - 14 August, 2017
Amin's House / A1Architecture
© Arash Ashourinia
© Arash Ashourinia

© Arash Ashourinia
From the architect. Connecting the view of surrounding environment which includes far away mountains, lake, trees and all the elements in background to the form and elevation of the building was the significant challenge of this design.

© Arash Ashourinia
© Arash Ashourinia

So the city landscape at the back count as the buildings backyard and these two will work together and they are meaningless without each other.

Diagram
Diagram
Diagram
Diagram

Based on this idea we designed a flexible integrated shell which starts from the city landscape and will move along the floor to the walls and will end up on the ceiling while forming them.

© Arash Ashourinia
© Arash Ashourinia

The space made up of these exposed concrete shells include dynamic spaces for gatherings and meetings.

Section
Section

Also Private spaces are gathered into a stable white mass which are placed into outer concrete mass.

© Arash Ashourinia
© Arash Ashourinia

In the design we tried to minimize the usage of materials and maximize the function of each piece and denied to use formic objects without function and ornaments. In the middle of the southern yard there is a retaining wall which carries two different decks for the main building in different levels. Upper level is connected to the ground floor and the one below creates the backyard's green space.

© Arash Ashourinia
© Arash Ashourinia

There is different horizontal and vertical accesses between floors and continues accessible patterns were considered.

© Arash Ashourinia
© Arash Ashourinia

Product Description. To implement integrated shell, we are looking for a material to create a sense of fluidity and in order to minimize the variety of materials used to construction elements, including exterior walls, interior walls, cover the underside of the roof, staircase and fireplaces performed by it. Therefore we chosen exposed concrete that was poured in place with metal frame. In the implementation of deck we use ash wood floor covering to connect the stunning landscape view to the geometry of the building and somehow to penetrate the color and texture of the surrounding environment into the building.

© Arash Ashourinia
© Arash Ashourinia

Windows in this project as an integrated surface connect inside spaces with outside. To provide the maximum level of transparency and prevent energy loss, aluminum window profiles and double glass is used.

© Arash Ashourinia
© Arash Ashourinia
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Iran
