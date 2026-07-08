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Mycelium Resources in Architecture and Design

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How can the mycelial structure of fungi shape the future of architecture and design? Can mycelium-based materials replace existing materials or give rise to entirely new categories and forms of industrial material production? This book brings together leading international experts to examine the potential of mycelium for resource-efficient biomaterials. From building materials to textiles, scientific, technological, and practical approaches demonstrate the new perspectives that mycelium, a living material, can offer. Essays, case studies, and interviews report on current developments, address challenges, and explore how renewable materials can be integrated into circular and sustainable design practices.

A Visual Exploration, Cynthia Mai Ammann
Preface, Nina Flaitz
Mycelium-Based Materials

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Architecture BooksInterior DesignBuildingsSustainability & Green Design
Cite: "Mycelium Resources in Architecture and Design" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/en/1054058/mycelium-resources-in-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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Mycelium Resources in Architecture and Design, Birkhäuser © Charlotte Krieger

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