DRAWING BY SIGHT / XFA-122

Giovanni Battista Piranesi didn’t use Photoshop®, nor Illustrator®—Learn to “see” space in this exciting debut course with Roy Pachecano that offers an exciting opportunity in New York City, the art and design capital of the world, to learn how to translate ‘natural views’ into drawing. Whether you are an architect, illustrator, or simply someone who loves to draw and be outside this intensive workshop is for you.

Roy Pachecano brings his wealth of talent to this debut course-an architect’s vision, a historian’s knowledge, and an artist’s great gifts- to lectures and instruction designed to illuminate the sites you will draw. Utilize drawing techniques demonstrated in classroom lecture prior to venturing out into New York City for onsite sessions. Explore seeing space using three main techniques: pencil/graphite, pen-and-ink, and watercolor.

MONDAY-THURSDAY

ROY PACHECANO, AIA, MSRED

JULY 1-12 | 9AM-1:30 PM

3.6 CEUs | $1,260

PRATT MANHATTAN CENTER