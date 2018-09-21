World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Competitions
  3. Resilient Homes Design Challenge

Resilient Homes Design Challenge

  • 10:45 - 21 September, 2018
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Resilient Homes Design Challenge
Save this picture!
Resilient Homes Design Challenge

CALLING ALL ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS: DESIGN RESILIENT HOMES​ FOR PEOPLE IN VULNERABLE REGIONS

The World Bank, Build Academy, Airbnb and GFDRR ​ are looking for building professionals like you from across the globe to generate designs for cost-effective, sustainable, small homes​ for people living in underdeveloped areas that both reduce the risk of damage and enable rapid reconstruction following a natural disaster​.

Winning designs will be published and winners will be invited to exhibit at the World Bank in Washington DC, USA and other select global venues. Winning designs could also eventually inform resilient housing or reconstruction work for World-Bank-funded projects in places like the Caribbean, South and East Asia, etc.​

Register now for FREE on www.ResilientHomesChallenge.Com to participate in this prestigious, global crowd-solving challenge​!

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE?

Natural disasters are on the rise. Since 1990, natural disasters have affected 217 million people every single year. Hundreds of floods, storms, heat waves and droughts have left about 606,000 people dead and 4.1 billion injured or homeless around the world since 1995. And it is often the poorest that suffer the most from these shocks.

As architects and engineers, we can design resilient and sustainable homes that both reduce the risk of damage and enable rapid reconstruction following a disaster.

The World Bank, Build Academy, Airbnb and GFDRR are hence calling upon architects and engineers around the world to submit designs for resilient, modular, affordable homes (under $10,000 per unit) which can be easily deployed to affected regions or constructed on the spot using local materials.​

HOW CAN I PARTICIPATE?

- Sign up anytime on www.ResilientHomesChallenge.Com with no registration fee
- Participate on your own or form your team
- Participate in optional educational tutorials to enhance your knowledge of the context
- Receive optional regular feedback from Experts and on group forums on your designs
- Submit your final proposal by November 30th, 2018 at the very latest
- A highly reputable Jury will select and announce the winners on December 14th, 2018

COMPETITION EVALUATION CRITERIA

The challenge has been designed for three scenarios. Design teams can submit designs for a single scenario or all three scenarios depending on their preference.​

- Scenario 1: Earthquakes & tropical storms on islands​
- Scenario 2: Earthquakes & landslides in mountain & inland areas​
- Scenario 3: Tropical storms & floods in coastal areas​

Design teams are encouraged to look beyond “fully prefabricated” housing designs in order to allow incorporating local building materials into their designs; designs could be part prefabricated with a clear aim towards ease of construction.

For detailed guidelines, dimensional criteria and a list of deliverables, please go to www.ResilientHomesChallenge.Com

We look forward to welcoming you to the competition and receiving your design submissions!

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BuildAcademyNY/
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buildacademyny/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/buildacademyny?lang=de

  • Title

    Resilient Homes Design Challenge

  • Type

    Competition Announcement (Ideas)

  • Website

    http://www.resilienthomeschallenge.com

  • Organizers

    Build Academy

  • Submission Deadline

    30/11/2018 23:00

  • Price

    Free
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Competitions Ideas

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Resilient Homes Design Challenge" 21 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902463/resilient-homes-design-challenge/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »