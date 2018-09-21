Resilient Homes Design Challenge

CALLING ALL ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS: DESIGN RESILIENT HOMES​ FOR PEOPLE IN VULNERABLE REGIONS

The World Bank, Build Academy, Airbnb and GFDRR ​ are looking for building professionals like you from across the globe to generate designs for cost-effective, sustainable, small homes​ for people living in underdeveloped areas that both reduce the risk of damage and enable rapid reconstruction following a natural disaster​.

Winning designs will be published and winners will be invited to exhibit at the World Bank in Washington DC, USA and other select global venues. Winning designs could also eventually inform resilient housing or reconstruction work for World-Bank-funded projects in places like the Caribbean, South and East Asia, etc.​

Register now for FREE on www.ResilientHomesChallenge.Com to participate in this prestigious, global crowd-solving challenge​!

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE?

Natural disasters are on the rise. Since 1990, natural disasters have affected 217 million people every single year. Hundreds of floods, storms, heat waves and droughts have left about 606,000 people dead and 4.1 billion injured or homeless around the world since 1995. And it is often the poorest that suffer the most from these shocks.

As architects and engineers, we can design resilient and sustainable homes that both reduce the risk of damage and enable rapid reconstruction following a disaster.

The World Bank, Build Academy, Airbnb and GFDRR are hence calling upon architects and engineers around the world to submit designs for resilient, modular, affordable homes (under $10,000 per unit) which can be easily deployed to affected regions or constructed on the spot using local materials.​

HOW CAN I PARTICIPATE?

- Sign up anytime on www.ResilientHomesChallenge.Com with no registration fee

- Participate on your own or form your team

- Participate in optional educational tutorials to enhance your knowledge of the context

- Receive optional regular feedback from Experts and on group forums on your designs

- Submit your final proposal by November 30th, 2018 at the very latest

- A highly reputable Jury will select and announce the winners on December 14th, 2018

COMPETITION EVALUATION CRITERIA

The challenge has been designed for three scenarios. Design teams can submit designs for a single scenario or all three scenarios depending on their preference.​

- Scenario 1: Earthquakes & tropical storms on islands​

- Scenario 2: Earthquakes & landslides in mountain & inland areas​

- Scenario 3: Tropical storms & floods in coastal areas​

Design teams are encouraged to look beyond “fully prefabricated” housing designs in order to allow incorporating local building materials into their designs; designs could be part prefabricated with a clear aim towards ease of construction.

For detailed guidelines, dimensional criteria and a list of deliverables, please go to www.ResilientHomesChallenge.Com

We look forward to welcoming you to the competition and receiving your design submissions!

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BuildAcademyNY/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buildacademyny/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/buildacademyny?lang=de