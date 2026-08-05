The International Sustainable Building Competition will be held at COP31 and will be open to participants from all countries, with the aim to promote energy-efficient, low-carbon, climate-resilient, and sustainable building practices, highlight best solutions, and support their global dissemination.

Application Dates

15 April 15 October 2026

Announcement of Winners

COP31 - Antalya

*Winners will be awarded a certificate of honour.

Competition Details and Application

yesint.csb.gov.tr

Title International Sustainable Building Competition

Type Competition Announcement (Built Projects & Masterplans)

Website https://yesint.csb.gov.tr

Organizers UNEP, GlobalABC and the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye

Submission Deadline October 16, 2026 12:00 AM

Venue Türkiye

Price Free