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International Sustainable Building Competition

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The International Sustainable Building Competition will be held at COP31 and will be open to participants from all countries, with the aim to promote energy-efficient, low-carbon, climate-resilient, and sustainable building practices, highlight best solutions, and support their global dissemination.
Application Dates
15 April 15 October 2026
Announcement of Winners
COP31 - Antalya
*Winners will be awarded a certificate of honour.
Competition Details and Application
yesint.csb.gov.tr

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This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "International Sustainable Building Competition" 05 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182263/international-sustainable-building-competition> ISSN 0719-8884

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International Sustainable Building Competition

国际可持续建筑竞赛

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