The International Sustainable Building Competition will be held at COP31 and will be open to participants from all countries, with the aim to promote energy-efficient, low-carbon, climate-resilient, and sustainable building practices, highlight best solutions, and support their global dissemination.
Application Dates
15 April 15 October 2026
Announcement of Winners
COP31 - Antalya
*Winners will be awarded a certificate of honour.
Competition Details and Application
yesint.csb.gov.tr
TitleInternational Sustainable Building Competition
TypeCompetition Announcement (Built Projects & Masterplans)
Website
Organizers
Submission DeadlineOctober 16, 2026 12:00 AM
VenueTürkiye
PriceFree