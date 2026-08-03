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Living Places – Simon Architecture Prize 6th edition: 2026

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The Living Places - Simon Architecture Prize, an initiative of Simon developed by Fundació Mies van der Rohe, has the aim of distinguishing excellent architecture that enhance spaces' capacity for adaptation, seeking the comfort of their inhabitants. Architecture is made into quality places for people in their daily lives: for working, for learning, for playing; it is architecture to be experienced!

Video, considered a tool for bringing architecture to the general public and for conveying the atmosphere of the place, is the main exhibit to be presented.

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Architecture Competitions

This call for submissions was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Call for Submissions" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Living Places – Simon Architecture Prize 6th edition: 2026" 03 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182097/living-places-simon-architecture-prize-6th-edition-2026> ISSN 0719-8884

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