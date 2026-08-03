Living Places – Simon Architecture Prize 6th edition: 2026

Save this picture! El caçador de geometries_Simon Prize_Foto de Matilda Vidal_1

The Living Places - Simon Architecture Prize, an initiative of Simon developed by Fundació Mies van der Rohe, has the aim of distinguishing excellent architecture that enhance spaces' capacity for adaptation, seeking the comfort of their inhabitants. Architecture is made into quality places for people in their daily lives: for working, for learning, for playing; it is architecture to be experienced!

Video, considered a tool for bringing architecture to the general public and for conveying the atmosphere of the place, is the main exhibit to be presented.

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