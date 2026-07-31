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Glideology Deliberations on Traffic and Reimagining Urban Space

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This is a book about the amenity that we call streets and how we choose to use them to move about. What makes the street so vitally important today is that it has the capacity to allow for many different modalities of travel to coexist in the public space instead of being dominated by any single mode of travel. Glideology, an invented word, is meant to evoke memories of gliding downhill on your bicycle as a child or sledding down a hill in the winter. Glideology represents an optimistic outlook for traffic for the near future. It anticipates that common-sense will take hold and urban public space will be improved to focus on the many different reasons that one travels, short local trips, medium-distance trips of 15 minutes or less, multi-modal options to travel offer an antidote to simply defaulting to taking the car to get some milk at the corner store because this is a learned behavior that can be altered for a more sustainable and obvious options. This book explores in a comic format the many shared experiences and feelings that go into commuting in urban areas and it looks to how the street can accommodate a multi-modal approach to sharing the laneways so that real options exist for the pedestrian.

  • ISBN

    9781966515302

  • Title

    Glideology Deliberations on Traffic and Reimagining Urban Space

  • Author

    Andrew Furman

  • Publisher

    ORO Editions

  • Publication year

    2026

  • Binding

    Softcover

  • Language

    English

Glideology Deliberations on Traffic and Reimagining Urban Space
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Architecture BooksCriticismHistoryUrban & Land Use Planning
Cite: "Glideology Deliberations on Traffic and Reimagining Urban Space" 31 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181981/glideology-deliberations-on-traffic-and-reimagining-urban-space> ISSN 0719-8884

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Glideology Deliberations on Traffic and Reimagining Urban Space, ORO Editions, 2026

流动学：关于交通与城市空间重构的探讨

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