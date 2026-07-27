CDM Digi Fab Competition 2026 by CAINZ × KOKUYO × VUILD

We are looking for proposals such as: ・Furniture or woodwork products that ignite children's creativity and encourage independence. ・Designs that help children experience the joy of saying, "I did it myself." ・Furniture that reduces everyday family stress and enables comfortable coexistence between children and adults. ・New solutions that support modern family lifestyles.
This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.