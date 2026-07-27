CDM Digi Fab Competition 2026 by CAINZ × KOKUYO × VUILD

Save this picture! Official key visual of the CDM Digi Fab COMPETITION

Theme

"Living with Children"

We are looking for proposals such as:

・Furniture or woodwork products that ignite children's creativity and encourage independence.

・Designs that help children experience the joy of saying, "I did it myself."

・Furniture that reduces everyday family stress and enables comfortable coexistence between children and adults.

・New solutions that support modern family lifestyles.