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Call for Entries: Architecture Portfolio Competition 2026

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Architerrax invites architecture students from around the globe to participate in the Architerrax Portfolio Competition. This international competition provides a prestigious platform to showcase your architectural vision, demonstrate your versatility, and gain direct exposure to leading architecture firms worldwide.

About the Competition
The Architerrax Portfolio Competition aims to identify outstanding architecture students and graduates who excel in academic rigor and design excellence, helping them stand out from their peers and bridge the gap between academia and global professional practice.

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This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Call for Entries: Architecture Portfolio Competition 2026" 27 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181661/call-for-entries-architecture-portfolio-competition-2026> ISSN 0719-8884

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Architecture Portfolio Challlenge by Architerrax

竞赛征集：2026年建筑作品集竞赛

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