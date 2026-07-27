Call for Entries: Architecture Portfolio Competition 2026

Save this picture! Architecture Portfolio Challlenge by Architerrax

Architerrax invites architecture students from around the globe to participate in the Architerrax Portfolio Competition. This international competition provides a prestigious platform to showcase your architectural vision, demonstrate your versatility, and gain direct exposure to leading architecture firms worldwide.

About the Competition

The Architerrax Portfolio Competition aims to identify outstanding architecture students and graduates who excel in academic rigor and design excellence, helping them stand out from their peers and bridge the gap between academia and global professional practice.