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Pan-African Biennale - Open Call: Short Film

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The Pan-African Biennale (PAB) is a continental platform dedicated to documenting, preserving, and projecting Africa's built environment, urbanism, and creative futures— across all 54 nations and the diaspora.
It is the founding of a long-term continental institution, built to ensure that African architects, urbanists, artists, and communities are the authors of their own spatial and cultural narratives.

OPEN CALL: SHORT FILMS

The Pan African Biennale invites filmmakers, artists, designers, and spatial practitioners to submit short films that engage critically and creatively with contemporary African conditions. This open call seeks moving-image works that explore shifting landscapes, embodied knowledge systems, and speculative futures across the continent and its diasporas.
We welcome experimental, documentary, narrative, and hybrid film formats that challenge dominant representations and offer nuanced, situated perspectives.

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This call for submissions was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Call for Submissions" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Pan-African Biennale - Open Call: Short Film" 24 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181605/pan-african-biennale-open-call-short-film> ISSN 0719-8884

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Pan-African Biennale - OPEN CALL: SHORT FILMS

泛非双年展——短片公开征集

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