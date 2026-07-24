Design Competition for the Prishtina City Cemetery

The Municipality of Pristina / Capital City has initiated a comprehensive and inclusive

planning process for the development of the Capital City Cemetery of Pristina,

conceived as a contemporary civic, memorial, landscape, and digital public

infrastructure of long-term importance.

The project aims to establish a new model for cemetery planning and funeral

infrastructure in Kosovo, based on:

• dignity,

• equality,

• coexistence,

• institutional professionalism,

• sustainability,

• digital governance,

• and respect for religious and cultural diversity.

The process has been developed through continuous dialogue and consultation with

representatives of religious communities, institutional stakeholders, technical experts,

and international partners.

The future cemetery complex is envisioned not merely as a burial ground, but as a

carefully designed landscape of memory, reflection, peace, coexistence, civic identity,

and long-term collective responsibility.

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