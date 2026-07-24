Design Competition for the Prishtina City Cemetery

The Municipality of Pristina / Capital City has initiated a comprehensive and inclusive
planning process for the development of the Capital City Cemetery of Pristina,
conceived as a contemporary civic, memorial, landscape, and digital public
infrastructure of long-term importance.
The project aims to establish a new model for cemetery planning and funeral
infrastructure in Kosovo, based on:
• dignity,
• equality,
• coexistence,
• institutional professionalism,
• sustainability,
• digital governance,
• and respect for religious and cultural diversity.
The process has been developed through continuous dialogue and consultation with
representatives of religious communities, institutional stakeholders, technical experts,
and international partners.
The future cemetery complex is envisioned not merely as a burial ground, but as a
carefully designed landscape of memory, reflection, peace, coexistence, civic identity,
and long-term collective responsibility.
Download the information related to this competition here.
TitleDesign Competition for the Prishtina City Cemetery
TypeCompetition Announcement (Built Projects & Masterplans)
Website
Organizers
Submission DeadlineOctober 06, 2026 02:00 PM
VenuePrishtina, Kosovo
PriceFREE
Country RestrictionsAlgeria