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Design Competition for the Prishtina City Cemetery

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The Municipality of Pristina / Capital City has initiated a comprehensive and inclusive
planning process for the development of the Capital City Cemetery of Pristina,
conceived as a contemporary civic, memorial, landscape, and digital public
infrastructure of long-term importance.
The project aims to establish a new model for cemetery planning and funeral
infrastructure in Kosovo, based on:
• dignity,
• equality,
• coexistence,
• institutional professionalism,
• sustainability,
• digital governance,
• and respect for religious and cultural diversity.
The process has been developed through continuous dialogue and consultation with
representatives of religious communities, institutional stakeholders, technical experts,
and international partners.
The future cemetery complex is envisioned not merely as a burial ground, but as a
carefully designed landscape of memory, reflection, peace, coexistence, civic identity,
and long-term collective responsibility.

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This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Design Competition for the Prishtina City Cemetery " 24 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181601/design-competition-for-the-prishtina-city-cemetery> ISSN 0719-8884

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