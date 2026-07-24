Call to Makers – Furniture Design Workshop Opening Celebration

Call to Makers showcases original furniture created through reuse, upcycling, and inventive craftsmanship by the inaugural cohort of CO Architects' Furniture Design Workshop. Over the course of nine months, individuals and teams designed and fabricated one-of-a-kind pieces using reclaimed, salvaged, and repurposed materials. Ranging in scale from footstools to dining tables, the work explores the creative potential of material intelligence, low-cost fabrication, and hands-on making. The exhibition celebrates creativity, craftsmanship, collaboration, and CO Architects' culture of making.

The opening celebration features a panel discussion with workshop participants and invited guests, offering insights into the design process, fabrication challenges, and the role of making in architectural practice. Architects, designers, and the broader community are invited to experience the exhibition and discover the stories behind the work. The exhibition runs through August 10.