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Call to Makers – Furniture Design Workshop Opening Celebration

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Call to Makers showcases original furniture created through reuse, upcycling, and inventive craftsmanship by the inaugural cohort of CO Architects' Furniture Design Workshop. Over the course of nine months, individuals and teams designed and fabricated one-of-a-kind pieces using reclaimed, salvaged, and repurposed materials. Ranging in scale from footstools to dining tables, the work explores the creative potential of material intelligence, low-cost fabrication, and hands-on making. The exhibition celebrates creativity, craftsmanship, collaboration, and CO Architects' culture of making.

The opening celebration features a panel discussion with workshop participants and invited guests, offering insights into the design process, fabrication challenges, and the role of making in architectural practice. Architects, designers, and the broader community are invited to experience the exhibition and discover the stories behind the work. The exhibition runs through August 10.

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Cite: "Call to Makers – Furniture Design Workshop Opening Celebration" 24 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181596/call-to-makers-furniture-design-workshop-opening-celebration> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Reuse. Upcycle. Be Conscious.

创客征集——家具设计工作坊开幕庆典

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