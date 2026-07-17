The Death of Architecture

Isaac Torres-Quiroz immerses us in a passionate analysis of the current state of contemporary architecture. This work posits the unsettling premise that the artistic essence that once defined architecture is in danger of fading away.

Torres-Quiroz unravels some of the fundamental elements that have characterized architecture throughout history and argues that the contemporary era has witnessed a gradual loss of its artistic nature. From the obsession with functionality to the proliferation of uniform, identity-less structures, the author paints a bleak picture of a discipline that, in their view, is on the verge of extinction.

The book unfolds through isolated ideas that weave human thought together with critical reflections on current architectural practice. Torres-Quiroz challenges readers to question the direction contemporary architecture has taken.