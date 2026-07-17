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The Death of Architecture

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Read the original version in Spanish here.

Isaac Torres-Quiroz immerses us in a passionate analysis of the current state of contemporary architecture. This work posits the unsettling premise that the artistic essence that once defined architecture is in danger of fading away.

Torres-Quiroz unravels some of the fundamental elements that have characterized architecture throughout history and argues that the contemporary era has witnessed a gradual loss of its artistic nature. From the obsession with functionality to the proliferation of uniform, identity-less structures, the author paints a bleak picture of a discipline that, in their view, is on the verge of extinction.
The book unfolds through isolated ideas that weave human thought together with critical reflections on current architectural practice. Torres-Quiroz challenges readers to question the direction contemporary architecture has taken.

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Architecture BooksCriticismDrafting & PresentationHistory
Cite: "The Death of Architecture" [La muerte de la arquitectura] 17 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. (Trans. Diaz, Valentina) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148860/the-death-of-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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Design: Isaac Torres-Quiroz

建筑的死亡

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