AF Project / Ábaton

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Madrid, Spain
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Architects: Ábaton
- Area: 900 m²
- Year: 2019
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Photographs:Belén Imaz
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Lead Architects: ÁBATON
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- City: Madrid
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. This project is a benchmark in our urban residential architecture and the ÁBATON way of life. A project that adapts to its surroundings and encourages the connection of its inhabitants. The architecture is generated as part of the previous composition of the plot, with a valuable oak tree grove that marked the layout of the architectural volumes to integrate them as a whole.