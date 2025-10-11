Destination Saudi Arabia: Red in progress. Salone del Mobile.Milano meets Riyadh

Save this picture! Red in progress. Salone del Mobile.Milano meets Riyadh. Installation renderings ©Studio Giò Forma. Salone del Mobile.Milano

From 26th to 28th November 2025, the Salone will light up the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh in red. In a strategic partnership with the Architecture and Design Commission at the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture, the event will feature an installation curated by the Giò Forma architecture studio, a packed cultural programme and a B2B platform, a meeting point for the Salone and the Saudi design ecosystem – a taster of the first ever edition of the event to be held in the Kingdom in 2026.

The three-day programme will take place at the King Abdullah Financial District in the heart of Riyadh from 26th - 28th November 2025. During this period, the financial hub will be transformed into a business-first meeting point for the Salone del Mobile.Milano and the Saudi design ecosystem. It marks the first activation of the strategic partnership signed in AlUla in January 2025 between the Architecture and Design Commission and Federlegno Arredo Eventi S.p.A., the official organiser of Salone del Mobile.Milano. The agreement sets out a multi-year framework aimed at forging professional connections, spotlighting local talent, driving sustainable innovation in training and standards, and translating ideas into built spaces, interiors and cities — paving the way for the first full edition of Salone del Mobile.Milano in Riyadh in 2026.

