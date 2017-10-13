Arena Aix / Christophe Gulizzi Architecte + Auer Weber

+ 18

Scenography KANJU

Audiovisual Solos 3

Landscape Agence Guillermin

Structure CTE Lyon

Allamanno VRD

INEO CFA

AIXMA plumbing

TECH3S SOL SPORTIF

ISOLBAT coisons doublages faux plafond More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The Arena of Aix en Provence carries its own identity, represents a new gateway for the city, a powerful signal. It instates plainly in this wide territory, providing and following a hill shape project. It brings to light the site, offers its very essence.

Sport has turned now into primary events and meaningful shows. The symbol of a building intented to provide such events has to personify this concept. An Arena is a contemporary theater, a link between sport and culture. In a delightful and emotional architecture spirit.

In that respect, the idea of a classic facade has desappeared, to reveal a stratification of superimposed and dynamics rings.

This protective covering represents an alegory of mouvement and energy. A praise of virtuosity, a conquest of the balance, searching for the perfect gestual.

This protective shell, made off aluminium strips, reflects the surrounded landscape, according to the mood of time.

It merges into its surroundings, gently imposes its geometry and its status of Public Building, wide opened on an esplanade, a true public place.

Visible and with a marked identity, this is a real identification subject, an icon. In the heart of a territorial arrangement, this functional, adaptable and scalable shell, will contribute, by its iconographic merit, to the radiances of Metropole Aix Marseille.