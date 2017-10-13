World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Stadiums
  4. France
  5. Christophe Gulizzi Architecte
  6. 2017
  7. Arena Aix / Christophe Gulizzi Architecte + Auer Weber

Arena Aix / Christophe Gulizzi Architecte + Auer Weber

  • 03:00 - 13 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Arena Aix / Christophe Gulizzi Architecte + Auer Weber
Save this picture!
Arena Aix / Christophe Gulizzi Architecte + Auer Weber, © Lisa Ricotti
© Lisa Ricotti

© Lisa Ricotti © Lisa Ricotti © Lisa Ricotti © Lisa Ricotti + 18

  • Scenography

    KANJU

  • Audiovisual

    Solos 3

  • Landscape

    Agence Guillermin

  • Structure

    CTE Lyon

  • Allamanno

    VRD

  • INEO

    CFA

  • AIXMA

    plumbing

  • TECH3S

    SOL SPORTIF

  • ISOLBAT

    coisons doublages faux plafond
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Lisa Ricotti
© Lisa Ricotti

From the architect. The Arena of Aix en Provence carries its own identity, represents a new gateway for the city, a powerful signal. It instates plainly in this wide territory, providing and following a hill shape project. It brings to light the site, offers its very essence. 

Save this picture!
© Lisa Ricotti
© Lisa Ricotti

Sport has turned now into primary events and meaningful shows. The symbol of a building intented to provide such events has to personify this concept. An Arena is a contemporary theater, a link between sport and culture. In a delightful and emotional architecture spirit.

Save this picture!
© Lisa Ricotti
© Lisa Ricotti

In that respect, the idea of a classic facade has desappeared, to reveal a stratification of superimposed and dynamics rings.

Save this picture!
© Lisa Ricotti
© Lisa Ricotti

 This protective covering represents an alegory of mouvement and energy. A praise of virtuosity, a conquest of the balance, searching for the perfect gestual.

Save this picture!
© Lisa Ricotti
© Lisa Ricotti
Save this picture!
2nd Level Plan
2nd Level Plan
Save this picture!
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

This protective shell, made off aluminium strips, reflects the surrounded landscape, according to the mood of time.

Save this picture!
© Lisa Ricotti
© Lisa Ricotti

 It merges into its surroundings, gently imposes its geometry and its status of Public Building, wide opened on an esplanade, a true public place.

Save this picture!
© Lisa Ricotti
© Lisa Ricotti

Visible and with a marked identity, this is a real identification subject, an icon. In the heart of a territorial arrangement, this functional, adaptable and scalable shell, will contribute, by its iconographic merit, to the radiances of Metropole Aix Marseille.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Stadiums France
Cite: "Arena Aix / Christophe Gulizzi Architecte + Auer Weber" 13 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881458/arena-aix-christophe-gulizzi-architecte-plus-auer-weber/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »