VTN Architects Designs Office Retreat Formed from Book-Shaped Studios

VTN Architects has revealed the design of Viettel Offsite Studio, a new campus for Vietnam’s largest telecommunications corporation currently under construction 30 kilometers outside of the capital city of Hanoi.

Designed as a short-term work environment where employees can go to escape from the stress of the city, the studio building takes the form of six book-shaped walls that help to shield interior spaces from strong sunlight and direct view back to the site’s natural surroundings.

Connected by an open corridor, the six V-shaped pavilions are separated into different program elements: a reception area, a dining hall and four studio spaces for meetings, seminars and bootcamps. The V-shapes all open to the North, where a lake and landscape provide calming and focusing views for visitors.

The walls themselves are also perforated with small openings, allowing a controlled amount of direct light to pass through to the expansive roof garden that weaves between the pavilions and doubles as a series of outdoor studios.

Shortlisted for the 2017 World Architecture Festival Awards in the Future: Office project category, the Viettel Offsite Studio is slated for completion by the end of 2017.