VTN Architects Designs Office Retreat Formed from Book-Shaped Studios

VTN Architects Designs Office Retreat Formed from Book-Shaped Studios
VTN Architects Designs Office Retreat Formed from Book-Shaped Studios, Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects

VTN Architects has revealed the design of Viettel Offsite Studio, a new campus for Vietnam’s largest telecommunications corporation currently under construction 30 kilometers outside of the capital city of Hanoi.

Designed as a short-term work environment where employees can go to escape from the stress of the city, the studio building takes the form of six book-shaped walls that help to shield interior spaces from strong sunlight and direct view back to the site’s natural surroundings.

Courtesy of VTN Architects Courtesy of VTN Architects Courtesy of VTN Architects Courtesy of VTN Architects + 13

Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects

Connected by an open corridor, the six V-shaped pavilions are separated into different program elements: a reception area, a dining hall and four studio spaces for meetings, seminars and bootcamps. The V-shapes all open to the North, where a lake and landscape provide calming and focusing views for visitors.

Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects

The walls themselves are also perforated with small openings, allowing a controlled amount of direct light to pass through to the expansive roof garden that weaves between the pavilions and doubles as a series of outdoor studios.

Shortlisted for the 2017 World Architecture Festival Awards in the Future: Office project category, the Viettel Offsite Studio is slated for completion by the end of 2017.

Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects

  • Architects

    VTN Architects

  • Location

    Thạch Thất, Hanoi, Vietnam

  • Principal Architect

    Vo Trong Nghia

  • Design Team

    Design period: Marek Obtulovic, Nguyen Van Thu – Supervision: Nguyen Hoang Son, Doan Huu Chinh

  • Client

    Viettel Corporation

  • Contractor

    Delta Corp

  • Area

    1427.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "VTN Architects Designs Office Retreat Formed from Book-Shaped Studios" 05 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881063/vtn-architects-designs-office-retreat-formed-from-book-shaped-studios/>

