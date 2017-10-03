In A Male Dominated Field, Women Make Up Only 30% of Architects in USA

Nathan Yau collected US Census data between 1950 and 2015 to create a set of visualizations that demonstrate how the diversity of the workforce has evolved. "Naturally, men and women now work many of the same jobs, but many jobs are mostly men or mostly women," explains Yau. So how does the architecture profession fit into this narrative?

Data from the 2015 American Community Survey revealed the "most male" and "most female" jobs (carpenter and preschool/kindergarten teachers, respectively). It's not entirely surprising that architects fall towards the male spectrum, but this interactive graphic allows you to explore other professions and the share of men and women who labor in these fields. While exact numbers aren't available, the data shows that only 30%-35% of architects in the United States are female.

Which professions have a similar male/female breakdown? Emergency Medical Technicians, Environmental Scientists, and Morticians/Funeral Directors.

Yau also compiled 65 years of data to show changing proportions of males and females in specific workforces. As shown in the graph below, architecture is making a slow but determined march towards a 50-50 split. When assessed against other professions—such as model makers ("Woodworkers Including Model Makers and Patternmakers, Misc.") which is, according to Yau's data, becoming less gender diverse—this is a comparatively positive statistic.

Visit "Most Female and Male Occupations Since 1950: The shifting majorities of the sexes in the workplace" to search for other professions and explore Yau's interactive data visualizations.