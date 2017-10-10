World
  7. NGS Macmillan Unit / The Manser Practice

NGS Macmillan Unit / The Manser Practice

  • 05:00 - 10 October, 2017
NGS Macmillan Unit / The Manser Practice
NGS Macmillan Unit / The Manser Practice, © Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

© Hufton + Crow © Hufton + Crow © Hufton + Crow © Hufton + Crow + 18

  • Principal Designer, Structural, M&E, Draignage, Highways & BREAM

    Mott Macdonald

  • Contractor

    Vinci UK

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Summers Inman

  • Landscape Designers

    Smeeden Foreman

  • Art Consultants

    Art in Site

  • Client

    Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

  • Charitable Funder

    Macmillan Cancer Support
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

From the architect. On behalf of Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Macmillan Cancer support and sponsor NGS (National Garden Scheme), The Manser Practice has completed a 2,140-sqm purpose-built cancer unit to the rear of the existing hospital campus. The new building is linked to the main hospital via a glazed bridge.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Arranged over two floors, the £10m unit combines under one roof the hospital’s various cancer facilities and integrates pastoral care through an onsite Macmillan Information and Support Centre. Outpatient and support services are located at ground level, while the staff facilities, a conference suite and the main treatment area – an open-plan ward with calming views over the Derbyshire countryside – occupy the first floor. The stand-alone building is clad in Corian.

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow
Section A
Section A
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

The NGS Macmillan Unit is already improving the hospital’s usability for both patients and staff. By consulting throughout the design process with all the stakeholders, the architects have created a cancer center that delivers first-class clinical facilities; bright, comfortable patient focussed spaces; and a spacious efficient workplace for medical and administrative staff. Guy Barlow, Director at The Manser Practice, says the building realizes the brief’s ambition for a space that is “uplifting and meets the complex care needs of cancer patients in the wider Chesterfield area”.

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare hospital Refurbishment Extension United Kingdom
Cite: "NGS Macmillan Unit / The Manser Practice" 10 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880789/ngs-macmillan-unit-the-manser-practice/>

