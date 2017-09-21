World
  DZNE German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases / wulf architekten

DZNE German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases / wulf architekten

  • 11:00 - 21 September, 2017
DZNE German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases / wulf architekten
Courtesy of wulf architekten

  • Architects

    wulf architekten

  • Location

    Sigmund-Freud-Straße 27, 53127 Bonn, Germany

  • Area

    35938.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Client

    Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen in der

  • Project Management

    Drees & Sommer Köln

  • Competition Team

    Steffen Vogt, Andreas Moll, Boris Weix

  • Planning Team

    Steffen Vogt, Harald Baumann, Julia Beierbach, Regina Brenner, Indre Herrmann, Andreas Kolb, Anja Lauser, Daniela Momirowski, Cristiana Moura, Jakup Pakula, Sonja Schmuker, Sebastian Stocker, Gaston Stoff, Anna Teresa Tiefert, Stephan Tittl, Boris Weix, Ana Yotova

  • Local Construction Management:

    Alber & Schulze Baumanagement GmbH

  • Structure Planning

    Mayr | Ludescher | Partner

  • HVS Planning

    IWP Ingenieurbüro für Systemplanung GmbH +IGF Ingenieurgesellschaft Feldmeier mbH

  • Electrical Planning

    ibb Burrer & Deuring Ingenieurbüro GmbH

  • Laboratory Planning

    Dr. Heinekamp Labor- und Institutsplanung

  • Building Physics / Facade planning / Coordination of the Valuation as Sustainable Buildin

    DS-Plan Ingenieurgesellschaft für ganzheitliche Bauberatung

  • Fire protection

    HHP Nord/Ost Beratende Ingenieure GmbH

  • Orientation System

    büro uebele visuelle kommunikation

  • Landscape Architect

    Adler & Olesch Mainz GmbH

  • Art on the Building

    Rob Mulholland, Sculptor and Environmental Artist,
Courtesy of wulf architekten
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

From the architect. The new building for the DZNE, where the similarities and differences of various brain diseases are studied, is located on the southern edge of University Hospital’s Venusberg Campus in Bonn. With a usable floor area of approximately 16,000 m2, the DZNE provides optimal scientific conditions for an international team of more than 500 employees and visiting researchers.

Courtesy of wulf architekten
Section
Section
Section
Section

The building volume is split into three distinctive, organically shaped individual buildings. These form a coherent ensemble with extensive intervening outdoor spaces. The three-part division corresponds exactly to the internal functions: the entrance building with all the general facilities – which include an auditorium, a cafeteria, a library, and the clinical research department; the central research building with all the laboratory facilities and offices; and the preclinical institute. The three buildings are joined by hinges that can be used as meeting points.

Courtesy of wulf architekten

The site’s defining element is a pine forest. Despite enclosing a considerable amount of space, the buildings are successfully integrated within the forest by virtue of their forms and the design of their facades. Even though the workplaces are up to 17 meters away from the facade, the building’s forest setting can be felt everywhere. This feeling is underscored by the striking facade of glass fins, which draws attention to the forest, reflects it inward as well as outward, and takes on the colors of its foliage as they change with the seasons.

Courtesy of wulf architekten

With their flowing contours, the three-story buildings reinforce the impression of openness and transparency and emphasize the special status of the DZNE as the culmination of the University Hospital campus. Whereas the ensemble opens out toward the forest to the south and east, the entrance building at the north establishes a clear presence and a distinctive point of arrival for the DZNE. Upon entering the building through the main entrance, you immediately perceive the forest – an impression that is particularly impressive because a thirty-meter-deep, four-story-high entrance hall lies in between. Inside and outside enter into a surprisingly strong dialogue.

Courtesy of wulf architekten
Cite: "DZNE German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases / wulf architekten" 21 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880109/dzne-german-center-for-neurodegenerative-diseases-wulf-architekten/>

