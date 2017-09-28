O´Donnell 12 Building Renovation / Fenwick Iribarren Architects

From the architect. The O'Donnell 12 building project, establishes a new way of producing quality tertiary spaces in the centre of Madrid, from the rehabilitation and enhancement of built heritage.

The building has two parking levels below ground, a ground and mezzanine floor for commercial use, and eight floors for offices. All the necessary services for the development of any business activity today, integrated within the same aesthetic concept and management.

The key feature of the project is the definition of a new facade onto O'Donnell Street. A weightless and joint less steel metal curtain, and appears on O'Donnell Street. A perforated surface with windows opens to the urban landscape, a unique, dynamic, personal and individual facade which provokes excitement and curiosity.