Own House / Metaforma

+ 66

Architects Metaforma

Location Poland

Architects in Charge Dominik Kolenda, Anka Topolska

Area 270.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs PION Fotografia

Other Participants Marta Szkudlarek, Paulina Wieczorek, Magdalena Sawicka More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The project of the house is a very specific and at the same time unique challenge for an architect. Each line sketched by the designer is a reflection of the Investors dreams. In the case of this house project, the Metaforma Group was able to cooperate with clients from a very beginning of the investment process to the finishing point that was the interior design. The comprehensive approach to the topic has created a consistent whole.

Thanks to the established mutual trust, the architects have been able to both respond to the needs of the Investors and convince them to open up to more modern solutions.

The house is located in the landscape park protection zone. The closeness of nature has prompted designers to create a geometric solid outside of wood-like elements. The body of the building consists of two intersecting cubes. The living area is located in the larger one, the garage and the gym in the smaller one. Natural conditions determine the shape of a block. The best lighting of the building, despite unfavorable layout of the plot, was a very important aspect. Thanks to the irregular wall configuration of the building, there is more sunlight in the rooms and the one-storey part of the terrace furtherly isolates the private zone from the street.

The facades have been covered with black plaster with cool pigments, and with protection against biological corrosion. A special solution designed by Metaforma is the use of an openwork composite joist system for black painted vertical lath and black cross beams. The wood-like composite we chose, instead of natural materials, does not require additional impregnation. All this creates an interesting three-dimensional effect. Dark details in the form of metal window casings and balustrades consistently complete the concept.

Due to the mentioned above location of the house in the landscape park protection zone and the resulting restrictions, it was necessary to leave small animals migration paths in the fence. Another requirement was a detailed analysis of the land drainage system and an effective placement of the system collecting water from the plot.

The spatial layout of the building was based on the Investor`s lifestyle. The house function is not only to be an apartment, it is also the workplace and the place of developing the interests of the Owners and it provides the opportunity for a comfortable rest. Designating zones, day zone - in the depths of the ground floor, guest, work and sports zones - in the area of entry and the night zone - on the first floor, emphasizes the multi-functionality of the object.

The interior of the house is a continuation and complement of the solutions applied outside. The Metaforma Studio architects have made sure that materials used are consistent with facades so that the building is a harmonious whole. Herringbone parquet flooring and both doors and furniture fittings are kept in light wood colors just like joists on the outside. Construction joinery, radiators, handles and bar stairs are designed in black, similarly to exterior details. The implementation of gray tiles of varied layout emphasized the division between the rooms. Contrasting colors were added in soft supplements like a sofa or pouf upholstering. In addition, pomegranate shades were suggested for individually designed furniture pieces.

One of the many interesting solutions inside the house are carpet stairs with illuminated handrail and black bars serving as balustrade. Another interesting detail is the large size bookcase in the living room, the character of the whole interior.

The architects have also planned an unusual wine cellar. The construction to store bottles consists of wooden pins placed between rows of bricks on the wall of the room. In a darkened room you can feel the taste of the selected beverage while at the same time admire all the available collection visually multiplied by the mirror at the end of the room.

The kitchenette is not a hidden object in the living space. It intersects and separates two functions - dining and leisure. The use of a kitchen island allows you to work in the kitchen and to keep an eye on the rest of the area at the same time.

At home there is also a place to practice physical activity, which is one of the Residents passions. The location on the ground floor allows placing heavy equipment on the floor, and the close proximity to the terrace and living room does not isolate from the rest of the family.

The block of the building was designed to separate the private zone and the public one. The office has a separate entrance that eliminates the problem of interrupting everyday life of the Residents.

All rooms are designed to meet the needs of the users in the first place. Large spaces opening on the parcel provide the feeling of comfort and functional solutions give the sense of freedom. All of the discussed features are the components of the Own House.

The Own House is a consistently implemented project, based on an agreement between the Investors and the architects. Thanks to mutual cooperation and trust, both the Owners and the designers are satisfied with the result.