World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. 23o5studio
  6. 2016
  7. Quiin House / 23o5studio

Quiin House / 23o5studio

  • 03:00 - 14 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Quiin House / 23o5studio
Save this picture!
Quiin House / 23o5studio, © KIngkien Photoghraphy
© KIngkien Photoghraphy

© KIngkien Photoghraphy © KIngkien Photoghraphy © KIngkien Photoghraphy © KIngkien Photoghraphy +28

  • Architects

    23o5studio

  • Location

    District 6, Vietnam

  • Lead Architects

    Ngô Việt Khánh Duy

  • Design Team

    Hưng Trần, Mai Tiến Ninh, Sang Vũ

  • Area

    100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    KIngkien Photoghraphy
Save this picture!
© KIngkien Photoghraphy
© KIngkien Photoghraphy

From the architect. Quiin - A person who loves simplicity, simplicity but rebellious. Quiin House is designed from interaction and mutual respect in work. Our mission in implementing the Quiin House project is to create a quiet, clean and inspirational space. A space where Quiin can comfortably reflect, create, craft a handmade or capture. So the only thing we think we need to provide in this project is "Cavity" and "Light".

Save this picture!
© KIngkien Photoghraphy
© KIngkien Photoghraphy
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© KIngkien Photoghraphy
© KIngkien Photoghraphy

With some urgent constraints in the minimal functional spaces and worship culture of the Chinese, in this project, we have tried to create a transparent space - the "invisible". Mostly through the design of functional blocks around. The functional blocks are anchored in the "empty space". As the creation of the air in the teapot - the "invisible" by molding the teapot - the "visible". Besides, Function blocks - the "visible" is the isolation layer needed to create a quiet and clear space for the "invisible" gap. Light, in this project, is the emotional catalyst and connect the "cavity" in the building.

Save this picture!
© KIngkien Photoghraphy
© KIngkien Photoghraphy
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© KIngkien Photoghraphy
© KIngkien Photoghraphy
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "Quiin House / 23o5studio" 14 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877528/quiin-house-23o5studio/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »