World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. China
  5. BloomDesign
  6. 2017
  7. Bloom Design Studio / Bloom Design

Bloom Design Studio / Bloom Design

  • 22:00 - 20 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bloom Design Studio / Bloom Design
Save this picture!
Bloom Design Studio / Bloom Design, © Nie Xiaocong
© Nie Xiaocong

© Nie Xiaocong © Nie Xiaocong © Nie Xiaocong © Nie Xiaocong + 15

  • Architects

    BloomDesign

  • Location

    Shenzhen, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Li Baolong, Chen Xiaohu

  • Design Team

    Qiu Wendi, Zhang Renqiang

  • Lighting design

    Ding Jie

  • Construction firm

    Luban Times

  • Area

    280.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nie Xiaocong
Save this picture!
© Nie Xiaocong
© Nie Xiaocong

"Instead of visible space planning, what I create for each design is a beautiful world in my mind." —— Li Baolong

When entering the Bloom Design Studio, a completely white facade comes into view, where the white company logo is suspended, showing a special layering through the overlaying of light and shadow. 

Save this picture!
© Nie Xiaocong
© Nie Xiaocong

"White" design is a space full of the color white, which covers white floor, white walls, white glass partitions, white tables and chairs, white linen curtains, as well as white sunshine and ethereal music, making people feel relaxed and calm. 

Save this picture!
© Nie Xiaocong
© Nie Xiaocong

The continuous glass bay windows with oak frame in the office area make the whole space connected and bright. Li Baolong, the Creative Director of Bloom Design Studio, said, "Light is vital and changing from morning to night; the changes of light and shadow in space make you feel the flowing time and space."

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

"White" design is not deliberately designed: with the original cement column, bare ceilings and retro red brick wall, all appears to be unpolished. Co-founder of Bloom Design Studio Chen Xiaohu said, "The design we pursue is casual but not deliberately made, charming because of naturalness."

Save this picture!
© Nie Xiaocong
© Nie Xiaocong

The red brick wall extends to the corridor, where the design elements that have been used in the past projects are neatly displayed on the display stand, telling the stories of each project. All kinds of lush plants indoor are echoed with green trees outdoors, bird tweet can be heard occasionally. Like working in the botanical garden, a myriad of thoughts and ideas emerge. 

Respect for nature and study the laws of nature, Bloom Design persistently seeks for a simple beauty and real move. Tease the cat here, water the plants and drink tea. It is a place for returning to simplicity, being everyday and natural. 

Save this picture!
© Nie Xiaocong
© Nie Xiaocong
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
Cite: "Bloom Design Studio / Bloom Design" 20 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877438/bloom-design-studio-bloomdesign/>

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Nie Xiaocong

深圳“白”设计：Bloom Design 办公室 / Bloom Design

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »