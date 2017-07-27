Ono-Sake Warehouse / Eureka + G architects studio

+30

Architects Eureka, G architects studio

Location Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan

Lead Architects Junya Inagaki, Satoshi Sano, Takuo Nagai, Eisuke Hori/ Eureka + Ryohei Tanaka, Gwangbeom Heo/ G architects studio

Area 494.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Hideki Ookura

Structural Engineering Takuo Nagai, The University of Shiga Prefecture/Eureka

Environmental Engineering Hori Eisuke, Kindai University/Eureka More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Ono-Sake Warehouse is built on the border of the commercial and residential district. This architecture complex is composed of Logistics storage, store and office.

We separate the storage function out side to lead the local resident movement. Commercial facility and road side will be eye stop of district and car go through back and forth.

It makes new activity and casual landscape.

The structure is mainly used conventional wooden structure, plaster work, and steel material.

These materials combination made contrast and it’s possible to create light form and function.