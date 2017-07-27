Ono-Sake Warehouse / Eureka + G architects studio

-
Architects
-
LocationTsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan
-
Lead ArchitectsJunya Inagaki, Satoshi Sano, Takuo Nagai, Eisuke Hori/ Eureka + Ryohei Tanaka, Gwangbeom Heo/ G architects studio
-
Area494.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
Structural EngineeringTakuo Nagai, The University of Shiga Prefecture/Eureka
-
Environmental EngineeringHori Eisuke, Kindai University/Eureka
From the architect. Ono-Sake Warehouse is built on the border of the commercial and residential district. This architecture complex is composed of Logistics storage, store and office.
We separate the storage function out side to lead the local resident movement. Commercial facility and road side will be eye stop of district and car go through back and forth.
It makes new activity and casual landscape.
The structure is mainly used conventional wooden structure, plaster work, and steel material.
These materials combination made contrast and it’s possible to create light form and function.