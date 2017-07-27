World
  7. Ono-Sake Warehouse / Eureka + G architects studio

Ono-Sake Warehouse / Eureka + G architects studio

  • 22:00 - 27 July, 2017
Ono-Sake Warehouse / Eureka + G architects studio
Ono-Sake Warehouse / Eureka + G architects studio, © Hideki Ookura
  • Architects

    Eureka, G architects studio

  • Location

    Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan

  • Lead Architects

    Junya Inagaki, Satoshi Sano, Takuo Nagai, Eisuke Hori/ Eureka + Ryohei Tanaka, Gwangbeom Heo/ G architects studio

  • Area

    494.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Hideki Ookura

  • Structural Engineering

    Takuo Nagai, The University of Shiga Prefecture/Eureka

  • Environmental Engineering

    Hori Eisuke, Kindai University/Eureka
    • More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. Ono-Sake Warehouse is built on the border of the commercial and residential district. This architecture complex is composed of Logistics storage, store and office.

We separate the storage function out side to lead the local resident movement. Commercial facility and road side will be eye stop of district and car go through back and forth.

It makes new activity and casual landscape.

The structure is mainly used conventional wooden structure, plaster work, and steel material.

These materials combination made contrast and it’s possible to create light form and function.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Ono-Sake Warehouse / Eureka + G architects studio" 27 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876515/ono-sake-warehouse-eureka-plus-g-architects-studio/>
