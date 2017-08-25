World
  ArchDaily
  News
  3. 10 (More) Beautiful Staircases, Part II

10 (More) Beautiful Staircases, Part II

10 (More) Beautiful Staircases, Part II

We’ve already presented a selection of staircases made from beautiful materials, and are back for round 2! With different types of materials and support techniques, some stairs give us the feeling of being suspended in the air, while others play with the exposed elements that sustain them. In this round-up, we’ve got some seriously spiraling stairs, both in public and private buildings. We’re also showcasing some unique metal staircases so thin they look almost see-through – a feat of architecture and structural design.  

Check out ten more unique staircases from our archive below:

© Hufton+Crow © Federico Cairoli Courtesy of Boris Zeisser 24H © Earl Carter + 11

Bank of London and South America / Clorindo Testa + SEPRA

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Duurzaamheidscentrum Assen / 24H > architecture

House in Byoubugaura / Takeshi Hosaka

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners

Do House / Cazú Zegers G

Save this picture!
© Carlos Eguiguren
© Carlos Eguiguren

IENOVA / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

Artist's Residence Room On The Roof / i29 interior architects

House M / SoNo Arhitekti

Save this picture!
© Žiga Lovšin
© Žiga Lovšin

Dominion Office Building / Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture!
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Medibank / HASSELL

Save this picture!
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

Chang Ucchin Museum in Yangju / Chae-Pereira Architects

Save this picture!
© Thierry Sauvage
© Thierry Sauvage
Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "10 (More) Beautiful Staircases, Part II" [Arquivo: Escadas (parte 02)] 25 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875979/10-more-beautiful-staircases-part-ii/>
