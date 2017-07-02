World
FaulknerBrowns Unveils Plan to Re-develop Bangor Waterfront

Courtesy of FaulknerBrowns Architects

FaulknerBrowns Architects have released plans for a revitalization of Queens Parade, a waterfront site in Bangor, Northern Ireland that has long been left underutilized. Situated next to the Bangor Marina, the mixed-used development will include residential, entertainment, and retail buildings in an effort to secure the site as a destination for both locals and tourists to connect with the water.

The £75m project, which is being managed by Cubic3 along with a range of investors and local businesses, will offer a variety of spaces for leisure and work. A waterfront hotel, well-being center, and water sports center are a few of the larger pieces of architecture planned for the development.

Courtesy of FaulknerBrowns Architects
Courtesy of FaulknerBrowns Architects

Offering a reconnection between the waterfront and the nearby town center, the design plans to extend the current marina pedestrian path to meet with more populated streets. Another proposed means of connection is engaging the water as a site for recreation and gathering. The project features a water-sports center and floating pontoon in which activities such as sailing and paddle boarding can take place.

Courtesy of FaulknerBrowns Architects
Courtesy of FaulknerBrowns Architects

The development aims to be a year-round attraction, including all season entertainment programming and an indoor sports venue. Other planned elements to draw visitors include restaurants, a cinema, and a winter garden.

Courtesy of FaulknerBrowns Architects
Courtesy of FaulknerBrowns Architects

As part of a press release about the re-development, FaulknerBrowns published a set of renderings and a model to help illustrate their master plan. The renderings focus on the public spaces created in the development, specifically the canopied walkway that guides visitors from the town to the water and the pontoon that hosts watersports.

Courtesy of FaulknerBrowns Architects
Courtesy of FaulknerBrowns Architects

This proposed scheme will deliver a revitalised place where all year round there will be improved opportunities to work, live, visit, socialise in and where culture and the economy can grow together  said Roger Alexander, Managing Director of the one of the project’s management companies, Cubic3.

News Via: FaulknerBrowns Architects.

