World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. kaa-studio
  6. 2016
  7. House By The Forest / kaa-studio

House By The Forest / kaa-studio

  • 02:00 - 29 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House By The Forest / kaa-studio
Save this picture!
House By The Forest / kaa-studio, © BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

© BoysPlayNice © BoysPlayNice © BoysPlayNice © BoysPlayNice +35

  • Architects

    kaa-studio

  • Location

    Lesní 20, Lány, Kladno District, Czech Republic

  • Lead Architects

    Kamila Holubcová, Antonín Holubec

  • Area

    100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Circumstances
The task was to design an overall reconstruction of the suburban house in a retro style in Lány for weekend living.

The house is located at the outskirts of the village. The street consists of a row of family houses and the edge of the forest. The surrounding development is characterized by layering of various annexes and extensions to original houses. The designed house was preserved in almost original form and from this point of view it was exceptional.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

It is a simple house with a saddle roof, raised ground floor and semi-basement. The residential floor was organized so that the house was almost closed towards the garden, turned back. In front of the main entrance there was a plain vestibule; the entrance to the residential floor was overcomplicated. In the attic there was a typical loft and a small room. The house had small windows and gloomy rooms.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Design
In the context of wildcat reconstructions of the surrounding development we wanted to draw attention to a beautiful "little house-like" form of the object. We worked with the original mass only on the level of remodelling the interior layout and window openings. The residential attic was used in the existing volume; we only brightened the roof. The only new annex is a new wooden patio/summer entrance, attached to the garden facade.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The original vestibule was demolished. The house entrance was vigorously reorganized. Only the central supporting wall and the staircase were left on the ground floor; this allowed a more contemporary layout of the living space and connection to the main garden. The attic has been designed as an open space for now.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

New openings appeared into the facades due to the change in the layout; the original ones were revised and locally adjusted. In the southern facade, a strip of window was made across the entire width of the object for more light and contact with the forest. The attic was brightened to the north by a strip of large roof windows, opening the space to the garden and views of the Lány horizon.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The neighbourhood of the forest and two old spruces in the front garden are significant for the place where the house stands. We wanted the house to have the colour of the forest, so the facades are dark, grey-brown.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The difference in height between the entrances to the main residential floor and the garden level is designed using field banks/green hills, reinforced with rough stone.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

In the reconstruction we used materials and craftsmanship corresponding to the context of the original house, i.e. the classical building materials - brick, plaster, stone, wood, ceramics and copper.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

In interior design we wanted ordinariness, rural simplicity and functionality. In addition to chairs, we also designed almost all wooden furniture.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Czech Republic
Cite: "House By The Forest / kaa-studio" 29 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874634/house-by-the-forest-kaa-studio/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »