House in Sukumo / Container Design

+15

Architects Container Design

Location Sukumo, Kochi Prefecture, Japan

Architect in Charge Takanobu Kishimoto

Area 106.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Eiji Tomita

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. Located in Sukumo city, Kochi Prefecture. This House planed in a calm residential area on a small hill. The clients wanted a bright and open house.They like good designed things, and they request to keep value of building materials. Also, they wanted a workspace in the house based on their plan that the client’s wife will work at home in the future.

At first, typhoons frequently occur around this area, so we needed to take that into account beforehand on this designing.I placed a courtyard in the house to make it open and windows larger.Because they want to use any space for works and sometimes hold a home party, we planned that the first floor where everyone can easily come like an outdoor space and the second floor for their private space.I placed two rooms that are the same size on the both sides of the courtyard on each floor. I didn’t set up a specific usage of these rooms and plannned that these rooms can respond diversely even if the way of use will be changed in the future.However, the open space works against wind and rain.So I opened a square aperture in the roof of the courtyard to let wind escape well.The wind hitting the building is drawn into the courtyard by the chimney effect, and passes through to the upper part of the building.And I slanted the outer wall of the south side of the second floor. This wall like a roof also expected to have effect of letting the wind blowing from the south escape.It protrudes up to 1.8 meters from the first floor and works as a roof over the open space of the first floor. And the space became a place to take shelter from the rain like the ‘engawa’ which is a one of traditional style of Japanese house.

First floor is like an outdoor space, so I chosen natural stones for the finishing material of the floor. And also, I chosen wood for the wall and ceiling.Second floor is a private space for the client’s family, so I think that cedar boards are suitable for the finishing material of the floor and expect to be brought warmth to the house.

By using different materials for the first floor and the second floor, some changes occur in daily life. Additionally, we set up an athletic net as a fall prevention measure in the upper part of the courtyard. The courtyard which is placed for getting an open space also unable to get further connection in the spaces.

I hope that the four spaces and the courtyard enrich their daily life, and they live peacefully. Also, we believe this house can be a place to explore various possibilities for the family in the future.