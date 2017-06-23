World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Rinconada Margaritas / Luis Aldrete

Rinconada Margaritas / Luis Aldrete

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Rinconada Margaritas / Luis Aldrete
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

© Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque +20

  • Architects

    Luis Aldrete

  • Location

    Guadalajara, Jalisco, México

  • Area

    10126.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Onnis Luque

  • Project Coordination

    Cynthia Mojica, Diego García C.

  • 1st Phase Collaborators

    Denisse Sandoval, Miguel Valverde, Fausto Lazcano, Raúl Miranda, Jorge Muñoz.

  • 2nd Phase Collaboratos

    Christian Coss, Catalina Joya, Adriana Villegas.

  • Art

    Octavio Abúndez, Alejandro Almanza, Jerónimo Hagerman, Los Jaichakers, Pedro Reyes, Eduardo Sarabia.

  • Developer

    Grupo CUBE

  • Developer Coordinator

    Diego Quirarte

  • Structure

    ANTEUS
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rinconada Margaritas / Luis Aldrete, © Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

From the architect. The project is a development of vertical housing, deployed with three buildings in a total extension of 10,126m2. A fundamental part of the project has to do with the terrain, because it conserves a canyon with a significant density of trees and plants, so that 80% of the land is destined for green areas and open space, this represents a privilege, given its urban condition.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
Master Plan
Master Plan

The layout strategy liberates space by creating areas that dialogue and integrate with the landscape, in this way the set of public spaces, gardens and glen takes the structure of daily encounters that fosters collective coexistence. On the other hand the orientation of the buildings is worked to achieve the highest percentage of views from the units as well as the structural system was thought to give the interior a greater sense of privacy and the units configuration achieved a cross ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The concrete together with the landscape design give personality to the project keeping the atmosphere of the place to the maximum. The layout of the buildings leaves an interior space that front the street giving continuity to the low rise neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Typical Floor Plan
Typical Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
South Section
South Section
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments
Cite: "Rinconada Margaritas / Luis Aldrete" [Rinconada Margaritas / Luis Aldrete] 23 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874280/rinconada-margaritas-luis-aldrete/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »