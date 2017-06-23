World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Slovenia
  5. OFIS Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Living Unit / OFIS Architects

Living Unit / OFIS Architects

  • 03:00 - 23 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Living Unit / OFIS Architects
Save this picture!
Living Unit / OFIS Architects, © Janez Martincic
© Janez Martincic

© Janez Martincic © Janez Martincic © Janez Martincic © Janez Martincic +41

  • Architects

    OFIS Architects

  • Location

    Kanin, Slovenia

  • Architects in Charge

    Rok Oman, Spela Videcnik, Janez Martincic, Tomaz Cirkvencic, Andrej Gregoric, Sara Carciotti, Lucas Blasco Sendon, Jose Navarrete Jimenez

  • Area

    30.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Janez Martincic

  • C+C Project Team

    Claudio Tombolini, Cristiana Antonini

  • C28 Project Team

    Francesco Sforza, Federico Pasqualini, Antonello Michelangeli

  • Structural Engineering

    AKT, Milan Sorc - Projecta d.o.o.

  • Contractor

    Bostjan Perme - Permiz d.o.o. ( www.permiz.si ), Slovenia
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Janez Martincic
© Janez Martincic

From the architect. The research for the Cabin was initiated by OFIS, C+C, C28 and AKT along with contractor Permiz to develop Self-contained wooden shell, which can be flexible and adaptable on different locations, climate conditions and terrains.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

They can be used as holiday cabins, hide away, tree houses or short-time habitations for research, tourism or shelter; their small size allows easy and different transport possibilities.

Save this picture!
© Janez Martincic
© Janez Martincic

The basic unit can contain habitation for 2 people with double bed, wardrobe, table with chairs and possibility to install bathroom, and kitchenette. If needed 2 or more cabins can be combined together creating a larger habitation that could inhabit 4-6 people. They can be combined vertically (like here in Parco Sempione) or horizontally.

Save this picture!
© Janez Martincic
© Janez Martincic
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Janez Martincic
© Janez Martincic

The structure are timber frames that are reinforced by plywood boards on both sides. The cabin can be fixed on the ground either by steel anchors or removable concrete cubes.

Save this picture!
© Janez Martincic
© Janez Martincic

The material promotes use of wood – natural, ecological and human friendly material. The façade and interior treatment can be changeable and flexible, so the unit in its material and finishing can be used in various site context.

The living units exhibited on Milan Design Week are available on Sale.

Save this picture!
Structure
Structure

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Other Small Scale Slovenia
Cite: "Living Unit / OFIS Architects" 23 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874241/living-unit-ofis-architects/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »