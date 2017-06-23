Whisky Bar / jbmn architectes

-
Architects
-
LocationParis, France
-
Lead ArchitectsJulien Boitard, Mike Nikaes
-
CollaboratorsAntonio Orfino, Marie Delles, Rémi Mendes, Médéric Morel
-
Area210.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
From the architect. The new bar takes place in the basement, previously unused, of the restaurant “La Maison du Sake” located rue Tiquetonne in Paris. The project proposes to occupy the small rooms by creating five thematic pieces, where you can consume the precious liquid: whiskey salon, japanese salon, tashinomi, bottle keep. Each space is characterized by its ceiling, which highlights the natural stone of the existing construction, supplemented by a minimalist and discreet furnishing, made in raw medium, metal and oak.