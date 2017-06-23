Whisky Bar / jbmn architectes

+16

Architects jbmn architectes

Location Paris, France

Lead Architects Julien Boitard, Mike Nikaes

Collaborators Antonio Orfino, Marie Delles, Rémi Mendes, Médéric Morel

Area 210.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Yann Deret

From the architect. The new bar takes place in the basement, previously unused, of the restaurant “La Maison du Sake” located rue Tiquetonne in Paris. The project proposes to occupy the small rooms by creating five thematic pieces, where you can consume the precious liquid: whiskey salon, japanese salon, tashinomi, bottle keep. Each space is characterized by its ceiling, which highlights the natural stone of the existing construction, supplemented by a minimalist and discreet furnishing, made in raw medium, metal and oak.