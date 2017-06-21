World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Meridian 105 Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Denver Pallet House / Meridian 105 Architecture

Denver Pallet House / Meridian 105 Architecture

  • 13:00 - 21 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Denver Pallet House / Meridian 105 Architecture
Save this picture!
Denver Pallet House / Meridian 105 Architecture, © Astula Inc
© Astula Inc

© Astula Inc © Astula Inc © Astula Inc © Astula Inc +23

Save this picture!
© Astula Inc
© Astula Inc

From the architect. The Denver Pallet House is a single-family residence located in the Sloan’s Lake neighborhood of Denver, Colorado. The house is clad in a module of wood shipping pallets, creating a screening, and light-filtering element for the interior spaces and front porch. Operable panels of the screen allow for customization of privacy on the master bedroom deck, giving a dynamic appearance to the street facing façade. White Venetian plaster coats the remainder of the home, giving a smooth, glossy, and tactile material that is cool and unique to the touch.

Save this picture!
© Astula Inc
© Astula Inc

While the square footage of the residence is not characteristically large compared to other homes in the neighborhood, the design benefits from an interior atrium delivering light and vertical volume to the home.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan

The centrally located kitchen on the 1 st level of the home looks up through the atrium to the sky, and circulation at both levels wraps this core element on all four sides. On the second floor, the master suite abuts this feature with glass walls, bringing light into the bathroom and bedroom spaces. A dramatic stairway to level 2 changes with the filtering light, and looks down into the kitchen below.

Save this picture!
© Astula Inc
© Astula Inc
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Denver Pallet House / Meridian 105 Architecture" 21 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874031/denver-pallet-house-meridian-105-architecture/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »