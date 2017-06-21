Denver Pallet House / Meridian 105 Architecture

+23

Project Team Chad Mitchell, Daniel Lipscomb

Builder Caliber Construction More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The Denver Pallet House is a single-family residence located in the Sloan’s Lake neighborhood of Denver, Colorado. The house is clad in a module of wood shipping pallets, creating a screening, and light-filtering element for the interior spaces and front porch. Operable panels of the screen allow for customization of privacy on the master bedroom deck, giving a dynamic appearance to the street facing façade. White Venetian plaster coats the remainder of the home, giving a smooth, glossy, and tactile material that is cool and unique to the touch.

While the square footage of the residence is not characteristically large compared to other homes in the neighborhood, the design benefits from an interior atrium delivering light and vertical volume to the home.

The centrally located kitchen on the 1 st level of the home looks up through the atrium to the sky, and circulation at both levels wraps this core element on all four sides. On the second floor, the master suite abuts this feature with glass walls, bringing light into the bathroom and bedroom spaces. A dramatic stairway to level 2 changes with the filtering light, and looks down into the kitchen below.