The Union of Moscow architect invites professionals to the participation in The Open Architectural and Urban Competition "The Spit in Nizhny Novgorod – a Town-planning Comprehension of the Important Urban Public Space."

The Competition will be held within the framework of the International Festival “Eco-Shore”. The Festival is unique international annual project devoted to the innovative ideas of the urban, architecture and design development of coastal areas.

Founder and Organiser: Union of Moscow architects (Russia)

Location: Nizhny Novgorod (Russia)

Registration deadline: July 15, 2017

Submission deadline: August 30, 2017

Type: Open

Registration fee: 80 euro

The main task formulated for the Competition participants is to suggest a conceptual solution demonstrating a contemporary approach to the complex development of the introduced site and to transformation of the former storehouse and public utility areas of the Nizhny Novgorod spit into the new spaces with elements of public, tourist, and recreational infrastructure integrated into the context of the already existing historical and cultural environment of the city.

The Competitors must offer a town-planning composition, functional zoning and principles of territory improvement intended for active public use and recreation. It is necessary to suggest an approximate nomenclature of buildings, which are supposed to be located in this territory, their functionality, to provide for an easy access to technical services and their maintenance, as well as to envisage a necessary number of parking spaces for both: motor cars and tourist buses.

The Competition's Organising Committee looks forward to continuing a constructive dialogue between the professionals in the field and society on the topic of "Architecture and Water" and invites architects and urban planners to the participation in Competition and the program of the Festival “Eco-Shore”.

Competition program http://ecobereg.ru/en/contests/contest-2017/

Contacts

Coordinator of the Competiton

Elena Zhilnikova

Тел.: +7 (495) 697-77-84

E-mail: moskvarch@mail.ru

http://ecobereg.ru/en