Loud Shadows / Plastique Fantastique

Loud Shadows / Plastique Fantastique
Loud Shadows / Plastique Fantastique, © Marco Canevacci
© Marco Canevacci

© Jelte Keur © Marco Canevacci © Marco Canevacci © Marco Canevacci +10

  • Other Participants

    LOUD SHADOWS is a joint project of Kate Moore (music composer), The Stolz (music), LeineRoebana (dance performance) and Plastique Fantastique (architecture) for Oerol Festival.
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Jelte Keur
© Jelte Keur

From the architect. LOUD SHADOWS is a collage made by artists coming from different backgrounds: dance, music, architecture.

© Marco Canevacci
© Marco Canevacci
Plan
Plan
© Marco Canevacci
© Marco Canevacci

The architecture of Plastique Fantastique is monumental, yet mobile, soft and transparent. It's ephemeral skin influences the environment as much as its inner space offers a lucid view outwards. It is the preferred place to merge dance (LeineRoebana) and music ( Kate Moore, The Stolz), and challenge the perception of time.

© Marco Canevacci
© Marco Canevacci
