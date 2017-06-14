Loud Shadows / Plastique Fantastique

+10

Other Participants LOUD SHADOWS is a joint project of Kate Moore (music composer), The Stolz (music), LeineRoebana (dance performance) and Plastique Fantastique (architecture) for Oerol Festival. More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. LOUD SHADOWS is a collage made by artists coming from different backgrounds: dance, music, architecture.

The architecture of Plastique Fantastique is monumental, yet mobile, soft and transparent. It's ephemeral skin influences the environment as much as its inner space offers a lucid view outwards. It is the preferred place to merge dance (LeineRoebana) and music ( Kate Moore, The Stolz), and challenge the perception of time.