World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Africa
  5. Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design
  6. 2016
  7. Clifton House / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design

Clifton House / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design

  • 02:00 - 18 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Clifton House / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design
Save this picture!
Clifton House / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design, © Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

© Adam Letch © Adam Letch © Adam Letch © Adam Letch +36

  • Structural Engineer

    Design Tech Structural Engineers

  • Quantity Surveyors

    Shevel & Simpson Quantity Surveyors

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Jo Lubbe Mechanical Engineers

  • Landscape Designer

    Mary Maurel Gardens

  • Main Contractor

    Berrisford Construction

  • Specialist Cabinetry

    Versfeld Custom Furniture

  • Specialist Metalwork

    Link Engineering
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

From the architect. The suburb of Clifton on Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard has a high rate of foot traffic due to it’s scenic beauty, with residents and tourists being keen joggers and walkers. It was a deliberate design intention to take this fact into consideration - in a neighborhood characterized by high blank boundary walls and overpowering building mass.

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

The house is visually accessible from the street, rather than hiding behind perimeter walls and gates - and it aims to contribute to the streetscape (specific attention has been paid to landscaping design at sidewalk level), in relation to the sidewalks and to the height of existing adjacent houses. It occupies a position on the hill side between lower lying houses to the left or north, and higher situated properties to the right or south of it.

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

Gabion walls are used to elevate the living spaces, de-emphasize a large garage and screen utilities. Elevation above road level is essential to maximize view potential, but can lead to overpowering building mass. The design therefor aims to erode the building mass by means of smaller volumes and expressing thinner structural elements such as floor slabs, thereby creating an organic stacking of building components. The garage’s gabion walls have been planted to become overgrown with time, and as such soften the streetscape for passers-by. The guest flat on first floor has full views over the road, to the sea beyond, and is given privacy by means of a cedar wood shuttered wall.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The lower two levels (garage and guest apartment) of the home engage more with the hillside, whereas the top two levels, housing the main residence, become boulder-like objects perched on the hillside. The main residence is broken into three off-shutter concrete building blocks (the ‘boulders’), connected by means of a free-flowing double volume atrium space, also containing vertical circulation (staircase and lift). Two ‘bookends’ of the residence is expressed as glazed and cedar shuttered boxes, housing bathrooms that become lit-from-within lanterns at night. These elements are further celebrated by being cantilevered over negative space below.

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

Seamless indoor-outdoor living spaces spill out onto a comfortable protected and landscaped courtyard, that allows maximum north exposure, rather than responding to sea views only. Similarly the kitchen has a direct connection to the vegetable and herb garden by means of stepping-stones over a pond with a wet wall water feature. The atrium opens up to the pond by means of a story-high mechanical sash window, greatly adding to natural cooling in the summer.

Save this picture!
Level 2 Plan
Level 2 Plan

Roof over-hangs and glazing specifications were carefully considered in order to minimize unwanted solar heat gain. Western exposure is regulated with external, automated drop-down screens over glazed façades, whilst energy consumption is minimized by means of Photovoltaic and Solar panels both linked to a centralized system for domestic water heating, waterborne under-floor and pool heating.

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

The selection of materials; board-marked concrete, local stone, untreated cedar wood, rough-sawn oak floor planks, terrazzo floors and Corten steel will express the passing of time, with the gradual changing of each material’s natural colour and texture.

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Africa
Cite: "Clifton House / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design" 18 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873460/clifton-house-malan-vorster-architecture-interior-design/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »