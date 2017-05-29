Camposaz 9:9 Roccamonfina 2017

CAMPOSAZ ROCCAMONFINA 9:9 is a design workshop and wooden self-construction at 1: 1. This new edition of Camposaz will take place from 23.06.17 al 02.07.17 in Roccamonfina, Caserta in the Campania region (CE), in a territory with great landscape value.
Camposaz consists of a free workshop aiming at designing and self-building architectural objects for landscape enhancement. It is targeted to 10 young architects and designers and 1 videomaker, selected by Camposaz collective, for the purpose of gathering in a temporary group the processes of design and self-construction.
During the Camposaz week, the participants will ideate and create wood Installations, following the thematic suggestions provided by the organizers and developing eco-friendly, practical and sustainable designs based on the relationship with the landscape and its inhabitants.
More info:
www.camposaz.com
roccamonfina@camposaz.com
Download the information related to this competition here.
TitleCamposaz 9:9 Roccamonfina 2017
TypeCompetition Announcement (Built Projects & Masterplans)
Website
Organizerscamposaz
Registration Deadline04/06/2017 20:12
Submission Deadline04/06/2017 20:12
VenueRoccamonfina (Caserta) Italy
Pricefree
Country RestrictionsItaly
