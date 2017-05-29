World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Competitions
  3. Camposaz 9:9 Roccamonfina 2017

Camposaz 9:9 Roccamonfina 2017

  • 19:30 - 29 May, 2017
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Camposaz 9:9 Roccamonfina 2017
Save this picture!
Camposaz 9:9 Roccamonfina 2017

CAMPOSAZ ROCCAMONFINA 9:9 is a design workshop and wooden self-construction at 1: 1. This new edition of Camposaz will take place from 23.06.17 al 02.07.17 in Roccamonfina, Caserta in the Campania region (CE), in a territory with great landscape value.

Camposaz consists of a free workshop aiming at designing and self-building architectural objects for landscape enhancement. It is targeted to 10 young architects and designers and 1 videomaker, selected by Camposaz collective, for the purpose of gathering in a temporary group the processes of design and self-construction.

During the Camposaz week, the participants will ideate and create wood Installations, following the thematic suggestions provided by the organizers and developing eco-friendly, practical and sustainable designs based on the relationship with the landscape and its inhabitants.

More info:
www.camposaz.com
roccamonfina@camposaz.com

Download the information related to this competition here.

  • Title

    Camposaz 9:9 Roccamonfina 2017

  • Type

    Competition Announcement (Built Projects & Masterplans)

  • Website

    http://www.camposaz.com/portfolio/99-roccamonfina/

  • Organizers

    camposaz

  • Registration Deadline

    04/06/2017 20:12

  • Submission Deadline

    04/06/2017 20:12

  • Venue

    Roccamonfina (Caserta) Italy

  • Price

    free

  • Country Restrictions

    Italy
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Competitions

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Camposaz 9:9 Roccamonfina 2017 " 29 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871905/camposaz-9-9-roccamonfina-2017/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »