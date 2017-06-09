World
Tectonic / Graham Baba Architects

  15:00 - 9 June, 2017
© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi

© Rafael Soldi

  • Architect PM

    Tim Myhr

  • Renderer

    Ryan Jorgensen

  • Contractor

    MRJ Constructors

  • Client

    Tectonic/Dunn+Hobbes, LLC
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi

From the architect. Tectonic, a digital experience design studio, desired an open workspace that satisfied their simple office requirements while simultaneously providing space for entertainment—a union of work and relaxation. The modest 2,738-square-foot office space is located on the fourth floor of a six-story, mixed-used building in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi

In addition to workstations, the office includes two conference spaces (one essentially a part of the larger office and another private option), as well as an entertainment area, symbolically raised two steps above the workstation level. The entertainment area includes a kitchen/bar, casual seating area including a sofa and occasional chairs, and access to the outdoor patio which affords territorial views to the neighborhood.

© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi
Floor plan
Floor plan
