Champs-Meunier South / Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés

+22

Architects Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés

Location Chemin des Champs Meunier 15B, 1052 Le Mont-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland

Architect in Charge Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés architectes SA

Team Lausanne : Jacques Richter, Ignacio Dahl Rocha, Manuel Perez, Nuno Santos, Angela Clua, Thanh Trinh, Roberto Kossi Odi, Sacha Pannatier, Bernard Emonet

Landscape Architect Bureau du Paysage Jean-Jacques Borgeaud

Area 8561.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Manufacturers Loading...

Investor Solvalor Fund Management SA

Structural Engineer Jean-Paul Cruchon & Associés SA

Geotechnical Engineer Karakas & Français SA

HVAC engineer ER Energies Rationnelles SA

Sanitary engineer Perret Sanitaire SA

Electrical engineer : Monnet R. & Cie SA

Surveyor BBHN SA

ROCKPANEL Compressed mineral wool for external cladding

4B Wood and metal peinted IGP

VIAL SA Facade with brushed and stained larch wood More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Plans Level 0 + Level 2

From the architect. The Champs Meunier North and South area was built by Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés in two phases on former farmland in Mont-sur- Lausanne, close to Lausanne and its motorway access. The second phase, Champs Meunier South, with a U-shaped design and volumes composed in terraces, is adapted to the area’s layout and features 47 dual-aspect flats with 3.5, 4.5 and 5.5 rooms, distributed over 2, 3 and 4 storeys around a large central landscaped area forming a meeting place for residents. is adapted to the area’s layout and features 47 dual-aspect flats with 3.5, 4.5 and 5.5 rooms, distributed over 2, 3 and 4 storeys around a large central landscaped area forming a meeting place for residents.

The apartment plans show a clear distinction between daytime and nighttime areas, linked by a compact sanitary core including bathrooms and kitchens. In the larger flats, the circulation space is built around this core, providing fluidity to the layout. The daytime area is extended towards the outside through continuous balconies, with privacy protected by sliding openwork panels reducing the relationship between the interior and the exterior.

The visual expression on the façades is dominated by the lines of the continuous balconies. These horizontal elements highlight the volume division, laying stress on the projection of the buildings that follow the slope of the land, while reducing the divisions of the façades, which are due to the juxtaposition of neighbouring flats. The pure lines of the balconies contrast with the façade finishes, blending metal and wood, whose vertical and horizontal grid pattern underlies the sense of movement.