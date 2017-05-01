World
  7. Champs-Meunier South / Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés

Champs-Meunier South / Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés

  • 02:00 - 1 May, 2017
Champs-Meunier South / Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Architects

    Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés

  • Location

    Chemin des Champs Meunier 15B, 1052 Le Mont-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland

  • Architect in Charge

    Richter Dahl Rocha & Associés architectes SA

  • Team Lausanne

    : Jacques Richter, Ignacio Dahl Rocha, Manuel Perez, Nuno Santos, Angela Clua, Thanh Trinh, Roberto Kossi Odi, Sacha Pannatier, Bernard Emonet

  • Landscape Architect

    Bureau du Paysage Jean-Jacques Borgeaud

  • Area

    8561.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Investor

    Solvalor Fund Management SA

  • Structural Engineer

    Jean-Paul Cruchon & Associés SA

  • Geotechnical Engineer

    Karakas & Français SA

  • HVAC engineer

    ER Energies Rationnelles SA

  • Sanitary engineer

    Perret Sanitaire SA

  • Electrical engineer :

    Monnet R. & Cie SA

  • Surveyor

    BBHN SA

  • ROCKPANEL

    Compressed mineral wool for external cladding

  • 4B

    Wood and metal peinted IGP

  • VIAL SA

    Facade with brushed and stained larch wood
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Plans Level 0 + Level 2
Plans Level 0 + Level 2

From the architect. The Champs Meunier North and South area was built by Richter Dahl Rocha &amp; Associés in two phases on former farmland in Mont-sur- Lausanne, close to Lausanne and its motorway access. The second phase, Champs Meunier South, with a U-shaped design and volumes composed in terraces, is adapted to the area’s layout and features 47 dual-aspect flats with 3.5, 4.5 and 5.5 rooms, distributed over 2, 3 and 4 storeys around a large central landscaped area forming a meeting place for residents. is adapted to the area’s layout and features 47 dual-aspect flats with 3.5, 4.5 and 5.5 rooms, distributed over 2, 3 and 4 storeys around a large central landscaped area forming a meeting place for residents.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The apartment plans show a clear distinction between daytime and nighttime areas, linked by a compact sanitary core including bathrooms and kitchens. In the larger flats, the circulation space is built around this core, providing fluidity to the layout. The daytime area is extended towards the outside through continuous balconies, with privacy protected by sliding openwork panels reducing the relationship between the interior and the exterior.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The visual expression on the façades is dominated by the lines of the continuous balconies. These horizontal elements highlight the volume division, laying stress on the projection of the buildings that follow the slope of the land, while reducing the divisions of the façades, which are due to the juxtaposition of neighbouring flats. The pure lines of the balconies contrast with the façade finishes, blending metal and wood, whose vertical and horizontal grid pattern underlies the sense of movement.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
