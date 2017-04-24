World
  3. These Axonometric Illustrations Explore the Power of Digital Tools in Architectural Representation

These Axonometric Illustrations Explore the Power of Digital Tools in Architectural Representation

These Axonometric Illustrations Explore the Power of Digital Tools in Architectural Representation

Through his illustrations, architect Fernando Neyra tackles issues common to the discipline, for example, the need for a means of graphic style that can create a clear, visually-enticing representation of an architectural idea.

The following series of explorative illustrations shows how digital sketching becomes a powerful communication tool when paired with traditional systems of representation, such as the axonometric perspective.

The result provides us with an understanding of core architectural concepts, while allowing us to reflect on the role of the sketch in contemporary architecture.

Cortesía de Fernando Neyra
Cortesía de Fernando Neyra
Cortesía de Fernando Neyra
Cortesía de Fernando Neyra
Cortesía de Fernando Neyra
Cortesía de Fernando Neyra
Cortesía de Fernando Neyra
Cortesía de Fernando Neyra

+15

Cortesía de Fernando Neyra
Cortesía de Fernando Neyra
Cortesía de Fernando Neyra
Cortesía de Fernando Neyra
Cortesía de Fernando Neyra
Cortesía de Fernando Neyra
Cortesía de Fernando Neyra
Cortesía de Fernando Neyra
Cortesía de Fernando Neyra
Cortesía de Fernando Neyra
Cortesía de Fernando Neyra
Cortesía de Fernando Neyra

Check out more digital sketches by Fernando Neyra here.

