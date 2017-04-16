World
Les écluses / BLAMM Architecture

  • 05:00 - 16 April, 2017
Les écluses / BLAMM Architecture
Les écluses / BLAMM Architecture, © Arthur Pequin
© Arthur Pequin

© Arthur Pequin © Arthur Pequin © Arthur Pequin © Arthur Pequin +16

  • Architects

    BLAMM Architecture

  • Location

    Bordeaux, France

  • Architect in Charge

    Christophe Blamm

  • Area

    1080.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Arthur Pequin, Courtesy of BLAMM Architecture
© Arthur Pequin
© Arthur Pequin

From the architect. The project is located in the heart of Bordeaux on the left bank, northeast of downtown, in the district of Bacalan. It’s the first land which has been given by the French Government as a result of the Duflot Law to build social housing in town. It is situated on the corner of two streets, Brunet and Dupleix, adjacent to the tramway.

© Arthur Pequin
© Arthur Pequin

The position of this housing block with large bay windows benefits from the best exposure to natural day light.

© Arthur Pequin
© Arthur Pequin

The building consists of 23 apartments, T1 and T3 bis in R + 2, plus attic.  It combines a functional aspect and user comfort as well as some architectural, environmental, technical qualities. The black part is  family housing and the white part is the social and student housing. 

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The materials used, the effect with full and empty spaces, the « epannelage » highlight compounds volumes. Polychrome facades participates in organizing the whole buildings and the larger openings are arranged to provide a dynamic and contemporary architectural rhythm.

© Arthur Pequin
© Arthur Pequin

The building is in a light or dark tone, briquettes are dark depending on volume. 

The lower part of the wall on the ground floor which is semi transparent creates a smooth transition between public and private space. 

Section
Section

The design of the communal parts of the buildings have been inspired by the banks of the river Garonne in Bordeaux which is very close to the site. The walls in the communal parts are decorated with drawings of the various bridges in Bordeaux.

© Arthur Pequin
© Arthur Pequin
