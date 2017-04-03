World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Prodesi
  6. 2015
  7. Atelier Klánovice / Prodesi

Atelier Klánovice / Prodesi

  • 02:00 - 3 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Atelier Klánovice / Prodesi
Save this picture!
Atelier Klánovice / Prodesi, Courtesy of Prodesi
Courtesy of Prodesi

Courtesy of Prodesi Courtesy of Prodesi Courtesy of Prodesi Courtesy of Prodesi +20

  • Architects

    Prodesi

  • Location

    190 14 Praha-Klánovice, Czech Republic

  • Architect in Charge

    Pavel Horák

  • Area

    78.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Prodesi

  • Collaborators

    Michal Kotlas

  • Interiors

    Hana Viskupičová

  • Project Architect

    Jan Švarc

  • Gross Built Area

    78m2 + 25m2 (terrace)
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Prodesi
Courtesy of Prodesi

From the architect. The investor’s task was to create a smaller building on the property – a studio in the garden adjacent to the existing building. When considering the concept of the new building we were influenced by the beautiful area with mature pine trees that make a forest character of the land. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Prodesi
Courtesy of Prodesi

The investor himself placed an emphasis on the maximum preservation of existing vegetation from the beginning of the project. Respectfully we subtly placed the studio the property without having to cut down a single tree, which seemed like an impossible task at the first glance. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Prodesi
Courtesy of Prodesi

From the beginning we have approached proposal of the studio sensitively, with an emphasis on design and individual details. To this corresponds the addressing of the material for the structure, wooden facades, windows with frameless glazing and the bespoken execution of the interior. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Prodesi
Courtesy of Prodesi

Most of the interior elements are made from the same material, from which is also built the supporting structure of the house - spruce solid wood panels. The main walls beautifully correspond with built-in furniture and form a unit. All pieces of furniture, as well as the interior walls, are provided with bleached painting, and solitary furniture and accessories also selected in soft tones, which together form an abstract representation of the whole interior.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Prodesi
Courtesy of Prodesi
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Czech Republic
Cite: "Atelier Klánovice / Prodesi" 03 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868278/atelier-klanovice-prodesi/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »