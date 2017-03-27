Call for Applicants: KotorAPSS with Numen/For Use: TEMPORARY

Is it a pop-up, a folie, an installation? Does it have a function? What is it made of? Does it challenge technology? What is the methodology? How long will it stay? After our Re-Use series in KotorAPSS, we continue our journey with the topic of TEMPORARY in architecture. Inside the city walls of UNESCO site and within the vicinity of Old Austrian Prison - the mothership of KotorAPSS we have decided to break up with the permanence and talk about its significance in architecture.” Temporary structures might be designed to disappear shortly or just host an event, might have to be set-up quickly - but they do become part of the public space, part of

Temporary structures might be designed to disappear shortly or just host an event, might have to be set-up quickly - but they do become part of the public space, part of community. They should challenge new ideas, test new possibilities and new approach to public space use, embrace the surroundings and adapt to the environment. With this topic, we want to experiment and test new scenarios in our city. We want to challenge interaction and see another face of our public space. In the first year of TEMPORARY we have invited Numen/For Use and decided to start with an action and

With this topic, we want to experiment and test new scenarios in our city. We want to challenge interaction and see another face of our public space. In the first year of TEMPORARY we have invited Numen/For Use and decided to start with an action and actually create a piece of temporality in architecture. You are invited to join us for a weeklong workshop lead by Numen/For Use and KotorAPSS and help us create and build the TEMPORARY.

If you are an architect, artist, a student of architecture, design or art, please send:

Your portfolio in .pdf format, up to 8MB.

A motivation letter addressing the topic of TEMPORARY in architecture

* a motivation letter should have up to 500-1000 words with about 200 words on the topic Temporary in architecture.

* official languages is English and Montenegrin Send to: apply@kotorapss.me

The Deadline: May 10

The workshop is free of charge for selected participants and that includes accommodation in Old town Kotor.

The list of participants will be published by May 15.

About KotorAPSS: KotorAPSS - The Architecture Prison Summer School, named after the mothership of KotorAPSS – an Old Austrian prison building, seeks to redefine the approach on urban planning and design in the region. It is located in Kotor, UNESCO site on the coast of Adriatic sea. Since 2012 Kotor APSS has attracted thinkers and architecture scholars from all over the world and involved them not only in educating future architects of the Balkan region but also in forcing communication and public discussions with the intention to spark change on many levels.

Save this picture! RE-USE-ISM Conference 2016. Image by Luka Boskovic

KotorAPSS has served as a platform for new architecture scene in Montenegro and in Balkans and initiated some leading-edge projects that have truly repositioned Montenegro on an international architecture map. These projects also included national participation of Montenegro at 14th and 15th International Architecture Exhibition of the Biennale di Architettura with exhibitions Treasures in disguise and Project Solana Ulcinj. KotorAPSS has been focusing on RE-USE topic within these projects that has culminated with Dom revolucije competition and project, also featured in Archdaily. The book on the RE-USE approach called RE-USE-ISM done by Dijana Vučinić, Boštjan Vuga, Simon Hartmann, Luise Rellensmann and Miloš Kosec, designed by Ian Anderson and TDR Republic will be published the following year.

More info: www.kotorapss.me

About Numen/For Use: Numen/For Use is a collective working in the fields of conceptual art, scenography, industrial and spatial design. The group first formed in 1998 as a collaborative effort of industrial designers Sven Jonke, Christoph Katzler and Nikola Radeljković. The group's early enterprises are characterized by experiments with impersonal design and radical formal reduction, deeply rooted in the tradition of high modernism and mainly applied to various synergetic total-design projects in Croatia. From 2004 onwards, after setting up a large scale site-specific project for the production of “Inferno” in the National Centre for Drama in Madrid, Numen/ For Use become intensely involved with scenography. Further realizations in theatres across Europe ensue. Since 2008 the collective turns its focus towards configuring objects and concepts without a predefined function, an activity resulting in the more hybrid and experimental works such as the N-Light series and Tape Installation. Parallel to these publicly exposed ventures, the group wins several international awards for their accomplishments in the field of industrial and set design.