LE RHEU / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects

+57

Architects PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects

Location 35650 Le Rheu, France

Architect in Charge Cédric Petitdidier

Area 3580.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Sergio Grazia

Manufacturers Loading...

Engineers BETEREM

Client Archipel Habitat More Specs Less Specs

Through the strong relationship built up with the surrounding landscape, the future layout of the ZAC de la Trémelière (urban development zone) extends the continuity of the French style of garden-cities built in Le Rheu during the 1960s by the architect Gaston Bardet.

Located near the town centre, macro block no. 1 offers intermediate housing on the street side and multi-family buildings giving onto the park. The latter are grouped together around a shared car park that creates an upper level promenade.

The project is run in a particularly dynamic manner given that the four architectural agencies and the three clients present on the site have continuously consulted with one another by holding regular design workshops.