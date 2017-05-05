World
i

i

i

60 White Street / Bostudio Architecture

  15:00 - 5 May, 2017
60 White Street / Bostudio Architecture
© Nico Arellano
© Nico Arellano

© Nico Arellano

  • Architects

    Bostudio Architecture

  • Location

    60 White St, New York, NY 10013, United States

  • Architect in Charge

    Ula Bochinska

  • Developer

    Sorgente Group of America

  • Area

    32000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nico Arellano

  • Construction Company:

    R&S Construction, Inc.

  • Preservation Architect

    CTS Group

  • Landscape Architect

    Future Green Studio

  • Exclusive Sales & Marketing

    Core Marketing Group
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Nico Arellano
© Nico Arellano

60 White, located in the heart of TriBeCa, boasts 8 residential lofts that fuse high-end design with sustainability and energy efficiency. Exclusively represented by Shaun Osher and Emily Beare of Core Group Marketing, the building offers 2 and 3 bedroom residences ranging in size from 1,943 to 3,129 square feet. Pricing for available units starts at $4,625,000. At 60 White Street, residents enjoy a discreet keyed-elevator entry, individualized virtual security systems, on-site fitness center and storage, private residential lounge with green landscape features and a planted eco-wall in the entrance gallery. With careful selection of materials and inspired interior design, all the charm, character and history of a landmark edifice are preserved and celebrated, while creating the perfect modern loft experience.

© Nico Arellano
© Nico Arellano
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Nico Arellano
© Nico Arellano

60 White lofts boast large and gracious rooms with ample lighting making for a modern and luxurious space. Spanning three panes, Zola’s American Heritage SDH (Simulated Double Hung) window provides abundant daylight and increased ventilation, while creating a well-insulated, draft free building envelope.

© Nico Arellano
© Nico Arellano

Approximately 80% of the project’s materials were reused or maintained from the existing structure. The rest of the finishes were sourced locally, helping to breathe new life into the wondrous souls of these stunning buildings. Some of these locally sourced materials include Vermont Danby Marble from Vermont Quarries – home to the world’s largest underground quarry – and 300 year-old reclaimed oak from The Hudson Company, an undeniable leader of the reclaimed wood industry. The marble embodies the outstanding performance and durability of the project, while the reclaimed wood speaks to the natural and historic quality. Another striking component of the project is the Biophilia and the use of nature to improve the building’s living conditions. Featuring a planted living green wall in the lobby, which offers aesthetic charm while contributing to a healthy and natural ventilation system. These materials help execute the vision of excellence, sustainability, and historic preservation – choosing to honor the past while building for the future.  

© Nico Arellano
© Nico Arellano
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartments United States
