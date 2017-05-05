60 White Street / Bostudio Architecture

+36

Architects Bostudio Architecture

Location 60 White St, New York, NY 10013, United States

Architect in Charge Ula Bochinska

Developer Sorgente Group of America

Area 32000.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Nico Arellano

Construction Company: R&S Construction, Inc.

Preservation Architect CTS Group

Landscape Architect Future Green Studio

Exclusive Sales & Marketing Core Marketing Group More Specs Less Specs

60 White, located in the heart of TriBeCa, boasts 8 residential lofts that fuse high-end design with sustainability and energy efficiency. Exclusively represented by Shaun Osher and Emily Beare of Core Group Marketing, the building offers 2 and 3 bedroom residences ranging in size from 1,943 to 3,129 square feet. Pricing for available units starts at $4,625,000. At 60 White Street, residents enjoy a discreet keyed-elevator entry, individualized virtual security systems, on-site fitness center and storage, private residential lounge with green landscape features and a planted eco-wall in the entrance gallery. With careful selection of materials and inspired interior design, all the charm, character and history of a landmark edifice are preserved and celebrated, while creating the perfect modern loft experience.

60 White lofts boast large and gracious rooms with ample lighting making for a modern and luxurious space. Spanning three panes, Zola’s American Heritage SDH (Simulated Double Hung) window provides abundant daylight and increased ventilation, while creating a well-insulated, draft free building envelope.

Approximately 80% of the project’s materials were reused or maintained from the existing structure. The rest of the finishes were sourced locally, helping to breathe new life into the wondrous souls of these stunning buildings. Some of these locally sourced materials include Vermont Danby Marble from Vermont Quarries – home to the world’s largest underground quarry – and 300 year-old reclaimed oak from The Hudson Company, an undeniable leader of the reclaimed wood industry. The marble embodies the outstanding performance and durability of the project, while the reclaimed wood speaks to the natural and historic quality. Another striking component of the project is the Biophilia and the use of nature to improve the building’s living conditions. Featuring a planted living green wall in the lobby, which offers aesthetic charm while contributing to a healthy and natural ventilation system. These materials help execute the vision of excellence, sustainability, and historic preservation – choosing to honor the past while building for the future.