World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Music+Architecture: This Web Series Invites World-Renowned Musicians to Perform in Celebrated Chilean Buildings

Music+Architecture: This Web Series Invites World-Renowned Musicians to Perform in Celebrated Chilean Buildings

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Music+Architecture: This Web Series Invites World-Renowned Musicians to Perform in Celebrated Chilean Buildings
Save this picture!
Music+Architecture: This Web Series Invites World-Renowned Musicians to Perform in Celebrated Chilean Buildings, Caterpillar House / Sebastián Irarrázaval. Image © Sergio Pirrone
Caterpillar House / Sebastián Irarrázaval. Image © Sergio Pirrone

Architecture and music are two very different art forms – one is visual, tactile and logical; the other audial and emotional. So what happens when you bring these two artistic media together?

This is the idea explored by Chilean web series Insigne Sesiones, which aims to “[expose] he ideal mix between contemporary architecture and music, generating the first audiovisual project worldwide that officially joins these two disciplines.” For their first season, Insigne Sesiones invited six world-renowned musicians to perform their music in the intimate settings of some of the most celebrated works of Chilean architects across the country.

Check out the full first season below.

Camila Moreno + Elton & Leniz’s Casa Shaw

Save this picture!
Casa Shaw / Elton & Leniz. Image © Insigne Sessions
Casa Shaw / Elton & Leniz. Image © Insigne Sessions

Prefiero Fernández + Mathias Klotz’s Casa Raúl

Save this picture!
Casa Raúl / Mathias Klotz. Image © Insigne Sessions
Casa Raúl / Mathias Klotz. Image © Insigne Sessions

Niño Cohete + Felipe Assadi’s Casa Remota

Save this picture!
Casa Remota / Felipe Assadi. Image © Insigne Sessions
Casa Remota / Felipe Assadi. Image © Insigne Sessions

Nano Stern + DRAA's La Leonera Mountain Retreat

Save this picture!
La Leonera Mountain Retreat / DRAA. Image © Insigne Sessions
La Leonera Mountain Retreat / DRAA. Image © Insigne Sessions

Los Jaivas + Juan Luis Martínez’s Casa en Pendiente

Save this picture!
Casa en Pendiente / Juan Luis Martínez. Image © Insigne Sessions
Casa en Pendiente / Juan Luis Martínez. Image © Insigne Sessions

Travis + Sebastian Irarrazabal’s Caterpillar House

Save this picture!
Caterpillar House / Sebastián Irarrázaval. Image © Insigne Sessions
Caterpillar House / Sebastián Irarrázaval. Image © Insigne Sessions

For their second season, Insigne Sesiones is working on securing more artists from Latin America, North America, Europe and Africa to further integrate global music into  Chilean architectural works and landscapes.

Check out Insigne Sesiones, here.

What Can Music Videos Teach Us about Architecture?

When it comes to the confluence of music and architecture, maybe the first thing that comes to mind is Goethe's claim that "music is liquid architecture." Goethe, however, was writing before the advent of MTV: music videos have become miniature films, attempting to capture all the tone, undercurrents and context of a particular song and translate them visually.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Music+Architecture: This Web Series Invites World-Renowned Musicians to Perform in Celebrated Chilean Buildings" 22 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867726/music-plus-architecture-this-web-series-invites-world-renowned-musicians-to-perform-in-celebrated-chilean-buildings/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »