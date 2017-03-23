World
i

i

i

h

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. PASCUAL Architecte
  6. 2016
  Maison 0.82 / PASCUAL Architecte

Maison 0.82 / PASCUAL Architecte

  • 03:00 - 23 March, 2017
Maison 0.82 / PASCUAL Architecte
Maison 0.82 / PASCUAL Architecte, © Marie-Caroline Lucat
© Marie-Caroline Lucat

© Marie-Caroline Lucat

© Marie-Caroline Lucat
© Marie-Caroline Lucat

From the architect. The family house « Maison 0.82 » is situated in the South of France, in the Scrubland near the roman town of Nîmes. The main architecture consists in horizontality. The constant connection between the inside and outside is created by the tall swinging windows in the living room.

© Marie-Caroline Lucat
© Marie-Caroline Lucat

This transparency allows a special lighting during all day, which reflects on the concrete underfloor decking. The gross materiality remains a will of the architect, which harmonizes the house with its close environment.

© Marie-Caroline Lucat
© Marie-Caroline Lucat
Plan
Plan
© Marie-Caroline Lucat
© Marie-Caroline Lucat

On the covered terrace, a large circular direct lighting offers a comfortable and changing light shaft which enlightens the kitchen also during the winter period. Through his 0.82 House, the architect affirms lightness associated with gross materiality, linearity with circular forms and subtlety through its integration into the surrounding nature.

© Marie-Caroline Lucat
© Marie-Caroline Lucat
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses France
Cite: "Maison 0.82 / PASCUAL Architecte" 23 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867694/maison-2-pascual-architecte/>
