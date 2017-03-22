World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Marwan Al Sayed Inc.
  6. 2014
  Stone Court Villa / Marwan Al Sayed Inc.

Stone Court Villa / Marwan Al Sayed Inc.

  • 13:00 - 22 March, 2017
Stone Court Villa / Marwan Al Sayed Inc.
© Matt Winquist Photography
  • Managing Partner

    Mies Al-Sayed 

  • Project Architect - design phase

    Suzanne Stefan

  • Project Architect - construction phase

    Gabby Quijada

  • Design Assistants

    James Deering, Koki Masumi, Jürgen Scheemann, Diana Roitman  

  • General Contractor

    180 Degrees

  • Structural Engineer

    Rudow & Berry

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Roy Otterbein

  • Lighting Design

    Clark Johnson

  • Interior Design

    Jan Showers

  • Civil Engineer

    Bob Atherthon

  • Landscape - design phase

    Michael Boucher Landscape

  • Landscape - construction phase

    Jeff Berghoff Design

  • Art Consultant

    John Runyon
© Matt Winquist Photography
A ten acre desert site that contains two desert washes.

A modern, yet archaic architecture of walls that contain space and space that contains walls. 

Space becomes thinned out form and form becomes condensed space.

© Matt Winquist Photography
Massive walls inscribed in the earth. From above, snake like and calligraphic in form blurring boundaries between outside and inside, courtyards and rooms, container and contained.

© Matt Winquist Photography
Wonderful vistas to both nearby desert landscapes and distant peaks. Walls are introduced, repetitively and deliberately, compressed and then elongated as the space or view dictates.

© Matt Winquist Photography
Snake like mass walls of light 3” Veracruz Mexican saw cut limestone, moving in and out of the living spaces, blurring boundaries…light fabric overhangs delicately suspended between the mass walls.

Walls containing space, life, courts, water, trees, laughter, thoughts and shadows.

© Matt Winquist Photography
The stacking of the stone is inspired by both memories of a beautiful Japanese bamboo cutting board, with its even and subtle yet irregular offsets…..as well as the work of abstract painter Agnes Martin….repetitive with subtle differences creating a complex box of depth and surface. The effect is not unlike a mother of pearl box, created by the shimmering variations of the stone and how it is laid, both regularly yet with deliberate variation. Roland Barthes ‘repetition differente’.

© Matt Winquist Photography
Slowly a pattern emerges, shifts and then unwinds 

Repetitive but not repeated, Even – here,  elongated - there ….extended, here compressed there. Subtle varieties of color, texture, line all effect to create a richness of experiences for daily life.

© Matt Winquist Photography
The slicing of stone left exposed, the splash of water, the capture of light…the walls exclude what is weak and undesired so that what is vibrant and alive can flourish in peace.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

A modern timeless ruin in the Sonoran desert, inhabited by the softness of the bodies within and the glimpses of shimmering landscapes and light particular to the desert outside.

© Matt Winquist Photography
© Matt Winquist Photography
